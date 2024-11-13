13th November 2024
El Merriekh beat Bentiu City 1-0 to win South Sudan Cup

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 5 hours ago

El Merriekh Bentiu vs Bentiu City match. (-)

El Merreikh SC were crowned champions of the South Sudan Cup in Bentiu having secured a narrow 1-0 victory over fierce rivals Bentiu City SC in a tightly packed stadium on Monday.

Thousands of football fans turned up to watch the final match of the tournament organized by Bentiu Local Football Association and fitting two of the state’s biggest football giants.

The first half ended goalless but forward Musa broke the deadlock in the second half and scored the decisive goal, securing El Merriekh’s second major cup in one year.

“We lost the game, but not the race. Our apologies to all citizens fans for disappointment this evening,” read the statement from Bentiu City, who were tipped as favorite to win the tournament. BLFA named Bentiu City’s Silva Goa was named the Best Player of the Season.

In May 2024, El Merriekh Bentiu were crowned champions of South Sudan National Football League after defeating Malakia 2-1 in the final played at Bulluk Playground in Wau.

El Merriekh had a remarkable run of form which saw them net an impressive total of 20 goals while conceding only 5 goals. Following the win, they represented South Sudan in the African Confederation Cup.

 

13th November 2024

