WES political leaders urge calm following governor’s removal

Western Equatoria State political leaders have called for unity and cooperation among various parties following unrest resulting from the removal of Governor Alfred Futuyo from office on February 10.

In a joint effort to de-escalate tensions, SPLM-nominated Deputy Governor Daniel Badagbu, SPLM-IO representatives and political leaders from various parties held a meeting on Thursday to address concerns and restore stability in the state.

They reportedly discussed strategies to de-militarize Yambio town and ensure that government operations resume without disruption.

According to Badagbu, future meetings will be held regularly to sustain dialogue among political parties.

In a press conference after the meeting, the deputy governor emphasized the importance of political collaboration in maintaining peace and social cohesion.

“We called this meeting in order to see how we can cement our working relations and also work together to de-escalate the situation emerging after the relieve of the governor,” Badagbu said.

“We have met with all the political parties the SPLM, SPLM-IO, SSOA, OPP and Other Political Parties so that we can come up with a concerted effort and a joint message of working together to first of all bring peace and also stand with the solidarity with SPLM-IO partners.”

Deputy Governor Badagbu said some of the political officials were “feeling very unsafe”, adding that he has assured that all political parties will be protected.

On his part, Mary John Osman State Secretary for SPLM-IO, described the meeting as a crucial step toward addressing concerns within the party.

She acknowledged that leadership changes as part of the political process but raised concerns over violent incidents following Futuyo’s removal.

She emphasized an incident in which some individuals stripped down the party’s flag after Futuyo was decreed out on Monday evening.

“Maybe by tomorrow the flag will be raised up. They did not decree the SPLM-IO but they decreed the leader from the government and he is still our chairperson we have not yet sent him according to the constitution of SPLM-IO,” she said.

Ms. Osman stated that SPLM-IO is committed to the peace agreement and will cooperate with the national government and other political parties.

“We are still in unity with the government of South Sudan and we are also in unity with all the other political parties. Our parties are just like our churches which has different denominations.”

“We need to love each other. We need to have unity and this issue of discrimination and tribalism we need to leave it out pointing fingers that this party we need to be one family we are all brothers and sisters.”

Ms. Osman further urged all SPLM-IO members who had left their positions due to security concerns to return and resume their duties. She stressed that maintaining peace and security for the people of Western Equatoria remains a top priority.

