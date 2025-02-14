14th February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | News | States   |   Upper Nile confirms 45 new cholera cases, 3 deaths

Upper Nile confirms 45 new cholera cases, 3 deaths

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Cholera patients being treated at MSF-run hospital in Malakal in Upper Nile State. (Photo: MSF).

Upper Nile State’s Ministry of Health has reported 45 new cholera cases including three deaths, a senior health official said.

South Sudan first declared cholera outbreak in October 2024 and the crisis has rapidly spread across the country leading to tens of thousands of cases.

According to Emmanuel Romano, Director General of Malakal Teaching Hospital, most of those affected are soldiers in the organized forces.

He said medical teams are working to contain the outbreak through oral vaccination campaigns, proper patient management, and preventive measures.

“So far, we have recorded about 45 cases of infection and three deaths from cholera,” Romano said, speaking to state-owned SSBC. He did not indicate the period in which the new cases were registered.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), which runs a 100-bed cholera treatment center in Assosa and mobile teams in other parts of the state, said 932 cases were recorded in Malakal alone between October and December 2024.

“Currently, there is a slight stability in the situation and we have put in place a number of plans, including setting up a large tent to contain the disease. In the military hospital, most of the affected are members of the regular forces.”

On his part, Upper Nile Minister of Health Ernest Apuktong said some areas in the state are also grappling with the waterborne disease.

Mr. Apuktong said the state ministry of health was preparing to roll out oral cholera vaccines for civilians and members of the armed force from Thursday.

“In general, there is great stability in most of the cities of the state, except for some areas in Malakal city and small parts of Tonga in Panyikang County.”

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
President Kiir sacks vice presidents Igga, Abdelbagi in massive reshuffle 1

President Kiir sacks vice presidents Igga, Abdelbagi in massive reshuffle

Published February 10, 2025

Analyst and activist react to Kiir’s major reshuffle 2

Analyst and activist react to Kiir’s major reshuffle

Published February 11, 2025

South Sudan ranked world’s most corrupt country in 2024: Corruption survey 3

South Sudan ranked world’s most corrupt country in 2024: Corruption survey

Published February 11, 2025

Machar urges Kiir to reinstate dismissed officials, cites peace deal violation 4

Machar urges Kiir to reinstate dismissed officials, cites peace deal violation

Published February 12, 2025

VP Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel outlines key priorities set by President Kiir 5

VP Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel outlines key priorities set by President Kiir

Published February 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan faces extreme weather, rainfall variations, and heatwaves from March to May – IGAD forecasts

Published 44 mins ago

President Kiir leaves country for AU submit in Ethiopia

Published 1 hour ago

National Bureau of Standards launches coordination committee for EAC framework

Published 1 hour ago

Activist calls for women’s control over 35% quota during extended transition period

Published 2 hours ago

Upper Nile confirms 45 new cholera cases, 3 deaths

Published 4 hours ago

WES political leaders urge calm following governor’s removal

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.