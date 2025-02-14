Upper Nile confirms 45 new cholera cases, 3 deaths

Upper Nile State’s Ministry of Health has reported 45 new cholera cases including three deaths, a senior health official said.

South Sudan first declared cholera outbreak in October 2024 and the crisis has rapidly spread across the country leading to tens of thousands of cases.

According to Emmanuel Romano, Director General of Malakal Teaching Hospital, most of those affected are soldiers in the organized forces.

He said medical teams are working to contain the outbreak through oral vaccination campaigns, proper patient management, and preventive measures.

“So far, we have recorded about 45 cases of infection and three deaths from cholera,” Romano said, speaking to state-owned SSBC. He did not indicate the period in which the new cases were registered.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), which runs a 100-bed cholera treatment center in Assosa and mobile teams in other parts of the state, said 932 cases were recorded in Malakal alone between October and December 2024.

“Currently, there is a slight stability in the situation and we have put in place a number of plans, including setting up a large tent to contain the disease. In the military hospital, most of the affected are members of the regular forces.”

On his part, Upper Nile Minister of Health Ernest Apuktong said some areas in the state are also grappling with the waterborne disease.

Mr. Apuktong said the state ministry of health was preparing to roll out oral cholera vaccines for civilians and members of the armed force from Thursday.

“In general, there is great stability in most of the cities of the state, except for some areas in Malakal city and small parts of Tonga in Panyikang County.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter