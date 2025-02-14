Futuyo is safe at military base after leaving Yambio – SPLA-IO

South Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO) spokesperson has confirmed that former Western Equatoria Governor Gen. Alfred Futuyo is safe and has returned to a military base of the group.

This comes just days after an alleged attack against Futuyo at his residence on the night that President Salva Kiir relieved him of his position through a Republican decree without a replacement.

On February 11, the SPLM-IO leadership in Juba condemned what it said was an assassination attempt on Mr Futuyo after unidentified armed men reportedly assaulted him at his official residence.

The attack forced Futuyo to flee Yambio town to an unknown location, the group said.

In a press conference in Juba on Thursday, SPLA-IO Spokesperson Col. Lam Paul Gabriel said Futuyo returned to their base and has been in contact with the party’s leader and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

“On the issue of the former governor, he is safe. He’s in communication with the Chairman. But he’s not the governor now,” he said.

“We also know that, for you to understand, before he became the governor, he was a sector commander of Western Equatoria State. All the SPLA-IO forces in Western Equatoria were under his command and control.”

“So, currently, he has gone back to our base, and we hope that this could calm down the situation so that he can come to Juba.”

Col. Lam further disclosed that Futuyo’s departure from Yambio was not voluntary but rather a forced escape following the attack on his residence.

“But the circumstances that made him go the bus were very bad because immediately after the decree was read on SSBC, his resident was attacked in less than 5 minutes.”

“So technically, it was a planned attack that was supposed to eliminate his life, but we thank God that is alive.”

The spokesperson did not specify who was behind the attack but called for an investigation into the incident.

Futuyo has served as governor since 2020 under the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, representing the SPLA-IO in the power-sharing arrangement.

His removal on Monday was part of a wider reshuffle within the government, which also saw the dismissal of Vice Presidents Dr James Wani Igga and Hussein Abdelbagi, as well as National Minister of Health Yolanda Awel.

The security situation in Western Equatoria remains tense following the political upheaval that has exacerbated underlying factional and intercommunal violence in many parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the SPLA-IO said it is committed to ensuring Futuyo’s safety, urged calm among its supporters and called for dialogue to resolve any underlying political tensions.

