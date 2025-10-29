29th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | Governance | National News | News   |   Carrying a ‘panga’ could land you in prison, army chief warns

Carrying a ‘panga’ could land you in prison, army chief warns

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Man carrying machete also known locally as Panga - courtesy

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Paul Nang, has ordered a ban on carrying of machetes – also known as Panga – in Juba, warning that anyone found with one without a valid reason will be arrested and prosecuted.

The military chief made the announcement during a weapons exhibition yesterday, where more than 200 firearms collected during a recent arms search in Juba were displayed.

General Nang directed security forces to arrest and imprison anyone found carrying machetes or other weapons without a valid reason.

“As for machetes, they represent the biggest security threat in the city. Therefore, I tell the forces that anyone caught carrying a machete will be arrested and imprisoned and treated as a criminal. If they intend to kill citizens, we will direct our forces to the appropriate locations because fighting will not be tolerated in the city,” he directed.

He also ordered raids on any location suspected of storing illegal arms.

“If you have any suspicion about any place where weapons might be stored, you can raid it, surround the area, and arrest them. We will not tolerate the presence of weapons in residential areas. I would like to thank you, and I would like to emphasize to the committee responsible for the inspection to continue their work,” he said.

He said the directive is part of ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and reduce the threat posed by illegal weapons in Juba.

Popular Stories
South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor 1

South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor

Published October 26, 2025

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections 2

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections

Published October 27, 2025

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’ 3

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’

Published October 28, 2025

Finance Ministry announces October salaries paid on target 4

Finance Ministry announces October salaries paid on target

Published October 24, 2025

Central Equatoria launches $8m Gumbo Village Market to ease congestion in Juba 5

Central Equatoria launches $8m Gumbo Village Market to ease congestion in Juba

Published October 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Envoy Adut urges unity, positive representation for youth in Kenya

Published 1 hour ago

South Sudan delegation in Addis Ababa to discuss Abyei status

Published 2 hours ago

Central Equatoria demands UPDF withdrawal from Kajo-Keji

Published 3 hours ago

Security wins public praise after major weapon seizure in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Gen. Nang confirms lethal rifles found in Juba, vows probe over Bilpam protocol breach

Published 4 hours ago

History made: Blind football team wins first African title

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.