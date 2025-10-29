Carrying a ‘panga’ could land you in prison, army chief warns

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Paul Nang, has ordered a ban on carrying of machetes – also known as Panga – in Juba, warning that anyone found with one without a valid reason will be arrested and prosecuted.

The military chief made the announcement during a weapons exhibition yesterday, where more than 200 firearms collected during a recent arms search in Juba were displayed.

General Nang directed security forces to arrest and imprison anyone found carrying machetes or other weapons without a valid reason.

“As for machetes, they represent the biggest security threat in the city. Therefore, I tell the forces that anyone caught carrying a machete will be arrested and imprisoned and treated as a criminal. If they intend to kill citizens, we will direct our forces to the appropriate locations because fighting will not be tolerated in the city,” he directed.

He also ordered raids on any location suspected of storing illegal arms.

“If you have any suspicion about any place where weapons might be stored, you can raid it, surround the area, and arrest them. We will not tolerate the presence of weapons in residential areas. I would like to thank you, and I would like to emphasize to the committee responsible for the inspection to continue their work,” he said.

He said the directive is part of ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and reduce the threat posed by illegal weapons in Juba.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter