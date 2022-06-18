18th June 2022
Education | News

“We demand answers,” say embattled Kampala University students

Authors: Michael Daniel | Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Students from the Juba branch of Kampala University stage a demonstration, demanding answers for being told to miss graduation. | File Photo.

About 300 South Sudanese students who completed their studies from the Juba-based Kampala University are likely to miss graduation under unclear circumstances.

The students from various faculties of university education have been informed they will not be part of the Kampala University graduates.

As a result, the students staged a peaceful protest against the devastating notice on Friday.

One of them, who is the current Police Spokesperson of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State said he had gone to Kampala for graduation, only to be informed he and his Juba-based colleagues are not part of this year’s graduating class.

Guot Guot Akol, is among those to miss the graduation which is scheduled to take place on 23rd of this month in Uganda, after studying for years and clearing all requirements for their graduation.

“I came from juba for the graduation, and Kateregga the Vice councilor of Kampala University was the one who authorized to open juba branch. We are surprised on hearing him saying we are not part of the graduate. We are demanding to meet him,” Guot told Eye Radio.

The embattled students are from various faculties including, Public Health, Logistics and Procurement, Accounting, and Political Science, among others.

“When they announced the graduation time on 23 of June, the message went up to Juba and all branches of the university. For that matter we finished our clearance and everything we are here for graduation,” he said.

They are accusing the Vice Chancellor of Kampala University Badru Dungu Kateregga of betrayal and denying them graduation.

Akol told Eye Radio, they were informed about the decision Friday without clear reasons.

Meanwhile, some of the students also expressed their frustration in a phone interview with Eye Radio over the weekend.

“The reason why we are not going to be graduate wasn’t been disclose to us we heard a lot of rumors and allegation that Juba Kampala branch is not recognized by Vice of the University, we used to pay our money through charter one bank which in his name or his wife name,” said a student.

“We have some challenges facing us, as the administration of university here in Kampala doesn’t give us clear information when the clearance will be done and weather we shall be apart of the graduation or not,

“We are asking the administration, last year, you graduate student from Juba branch and you don’t even give them all transcript. How you says you don’t know us and at the same time asking for our money for clearance,” questioned one student.

The Juba branch of Kampala University has been mired with uncertainties and controversies over its legitimacy.

Last year, the Chairman of the Economic Cluster sub-committee on non-oil revenues, wrote to the Minister of Higher Education to close the Kampala and Christian universities of Juba, alleging that they are operating illegally.

“If a university like the Kampala University is not registered and it is still continuing operating in South Sudan, this is unbecoming,” said Onyoti Adigo at the time.

Kampala University administration is yet to answers on the situation.

 

