WBGs launches cholera vaccination campaign at Wau prison

WAU, WBGS, (Eye Radio) – The Minister of Health in Western Bahr el Ghazal has reported 700 cholera cases with 15 fatalities across the state, with cases reported among inmates at Wau Prison.

Dr. Francis Michael Hassan made the announcement during the launch of a cholera vaccination campaign at Wau Central Prison yesterday.

Minister Hassan revealed that in Wau Central Prison alone, there are 68 suspected cases, four confirmed cases, and two deaths. The cumulative cases for the whole state is about 755 confirmed cases, with 500 cases in Jur River County and 94 in Wau town.

Hassan said Wau Central Prison is being prioritized for vaccination due to overcrowding and poor sanitation conditions.

“Regarding suspected cholera cases in Wau Central prison, we have 68 suspected cases, four confirmed cases, and two deaths inside the central prison,” the minister said.

“As for the total number of confirmed cases in Western Bahr el Ghazal State, we have about 755 cases. In the Jur River, we have 500, and there are 94 cases, and there are 15 deaths.”

On his part, Majok Gordon Makur, the Health Supervisor at Wau Central Prison, said health workers started observing cases of watery diarrhea on April 19 and 20.

“There were cases of watery diarrhea in the prison on April 19 and 20, and we held an emergency meeting and moved towards conducting a cholera vaccination campaign in Wau Central Prison.”

On Wednesday, the National Ministry of Health confirmed cholera cases in Tonj North and Gogrial West in Warrap State, with suspected cases also reported in Kapoeta South, Eastern Equatoria, and Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal.

Dr. Kediende Chong, Director General for Preventive Health Services and Emergency Response, announced that a rapid response team has been deployed to the affected areas to contain the outbreak.

As of April 23, the country has reported a total of 51,000 confirmed cases of cholera and over 900 deaths.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter