Parliament committee pushes passing of bill to punish ‘cyber criminals’

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The parliament’s Standing Specialized Committee on Legislation and Justice said on Wednesday that it was determined to ensure that the Cybercrime and Computer Misuse Bill 2024 is promptly passed when lawmakers resume session.

The Cybercrime Bill, once passed, is expected to provide mechanisms for prosecuting online crimes, safeguarding national infrastructure, and curbing digital threats across South Sudan.

It will rule over cases related to the 35 crimes which include Unauthorized Data Transition, human and drug trafficking, computer hacking, espionage, economic sabotage, cyber terrorism, and sexual offense communication.

Others include publication of false information and indecent content, impersonation and other identity-related offenses as well as disclosure of passwords, among others.

The Committee’s Deputy Chairperson Abraham Biar – speaking on Wednesday during the conclusion of a three-day workshop reviewing the bill – argued that much of the political crises in South Sudan are either created or fueled by cyber criminals.

“Most of the problems in the country are resulting from tension created by computer, by internet, by cruel cyber crimes. I’m very happy, I’m very glad this bill has been tabled,” he said.

“I request the Right Hon. Speaker to take note of this. We will speak to make sure that the bill is timely passed once the parliament reopens.”

The Cybercrime Bill was initially introduced as a Provisional Order in 2020 by President Salva Kiir.

In September 2024, the Ministry of Justice formally tabled it before the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), after the provisional version was returned in 2023 due to constitutional expiry.

Lawmakers directed former Justice Minister to repackage the order as a formal bill for reintroduction.

TNLA Spokesperson Oliver Mori said internet misuse has serious implications on peace efforts in the country, adding that the law will give the government jurisdiction to apprehend violators from around the world.

“Somebody could be in America, in Japan, in Australia saying his nonsense, insulting and doing all that, but we don’t have the opportunity to apprehend them due to the lack of this cyber security and cyber misuse law. Once it is out, whatever one says in the globe, it will be very, very simple to apprehend him.”

The Standing Specialized Committee on ICT and Postal Services of the TNLA in collaboration with UNMISS and technical assistance from the NCA, is conducting the workshop in Juba, focused on reviewing the bill.

NCA Director General Eng. Napoleon Adok Gai said the agency is preparing for the disruptive power of emerging technologies by enacting laws to “protect our people.”

“We are still studying and hoping soon to form a task force together with our board to study and see how does South Sudan prepare for the emergence of such technologies that can disrupt our way of life. But the best thing is to have a law that protects our people.”

Following the launch of a cybercrime court in 2022, lawmaker Dr. Richard K Mulla questioned the basis for introducing the tribunal, adding that it must be seriously scrutinized to ensure that it only brings such crimes under control.

Digital Rights Consultant Kenyi Yasin Abdallah also said the impending bill to be used by the court, may contradict the national laws due to a lack of judicial oversight to obtain orders prior to gaining access to personal data and records.

