WBGS Commissioners’ Forum: Governor Daniel urges unity, integrity for service delivery

WAU, Western Bahr el Ghazal (Eye Radio) – Western Bahr el Ghazal State Governor has called on local leaders and administrators to uphold unity, integrity, and effective service delivery, emphasizing these values as essential for fostering peace and improving citizens’ lives.

Governor Sherif Daniel Sherif appealed for the opening of the state’s first Commissioners’ Forum, a three-day event organized in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The forum gathered senior government officials, local administrators, civil society representatives, and community leaders to discuss strengthening governance and promoting development.

In his opening remarks, Governor Sherif stressed the importance of teamwork, accountability, and transparency in public service.

He described the gathering as a significant step toward achieving stability and effective local governance.

“Our people deserve a dignified life through the provision of basic services and a safe environment,” Governor Sherif stated.

“We must all work together with honesty and integrity to fulfill our duties in the service of our people and our nation. Through this forum, we aim to strengthen unity and peacebuilding efforts in the state.”

The Governor urged commissioners and administrators to deepen their understanding of governance systems and work closely with communities to improve essential services.

He also encouraged leaders to promote cooperation among communities, traders, and neighbors to ensure stability.

Reflecting on the nation’s history, Governor Sherif reminded participants that the same unity and perseverance that secured independence must now guide the effort toward nation-building.

The forum, which opened yesterday, is expected to conclude on Saturday with actionable resolutions aimed at strengthening local governance and peacebuilding efforts across Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

The Governor also commended UNDP for its continued support in promoting good governance and stability.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



IGAD adopts resolutions to tackle youth employment crisis Previous Post