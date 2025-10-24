24th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   WBGS Commissioners’ Forum: Governor Daniel urges unity, integrity for service delivery

WBGS Commissioners’ Forum: Governor Daniel urges unity, integrity for service delivery

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Delegates and leaders attending the First Commissioners' Forum in Western Bahr el Ghazal, on Thursday, October 23, 2025focused on improving local governance and service delivery.

WAU, Western Bahr el Ghazal (Eye Radio) – Western Bahr el Ghazal State Governor has called on local leaders and administrators to uphold unity, integrity, and effective service delivery, emphasizing these values as essential for fostering peace and improving citizens’ lives.

Governor Sherif Daniel Sherif appealed for the opening of the state’s first Commissioners’ Forum, a three-day event organized in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The forum gathered senior government officials, local administrators, civil society representatives, and community leaders to discuss strengthening governance and promoting development.

In his opening remarks, Governor Sherif stressed the importance of teamwork, accountability, and transparency in public service.

He described the gathering as a significant step toward achieving stability and effective local governance.

“Our people deserve a dignified life through the provision of basic services and a safe environment,” Governor Sherif stated.

“We must all work together with honesty and integrity to fulfill our duties in the service of our people and our nation. Through this forum, we aim to strengthen unity and peacebuilding efforts in the state.”

The Governor urged commissioners and administrators to deepen their understanding of governance systems and work closely with communities to improve essential services.

He also encouraged leaders to promote cooperation among communities, traders, and neighbors to ensure stability.

Reflecting on the nation’s history, Governor Sherif reminded participants that the same unity and perseverance that secured independence must now guide the effort toward nation-building.

The forum, which opened yesterday, is expected to conclude on Saturday with actionable resolutions aimed at strengthening local governance and peacebuilding efforts across Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

The Governor also commended UNDP for its continued support in promoting good governance and stability.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Immigration to link foreigners’ SIM cards to residency status in nationwide crackdown 1

Immigration to link foreigners’ SIM cards to residency status in nationwide crackdown

Published October 20, 2025

Investigator details Machar’s alleged roles in Nasir attack, seven co-accused implicated 2

Investigator details Machar’s alleged roles in Nasir attack, seven co-accused implicated

Published October 20, 2025

Defense seeks healthcare and specific diets for suspended FVP, co-accused 3

Defense seeks healthcare and specific diets for suspended FVP, co-accused

Published October 21, 2025

Canadian jailed over Radios; faces up to 30 years in Ethiopia 4

Canadian jailed over Radios; faces up to 30 years in Ethiopia

Published October 20, 2025

UPDATE: Kampala-Gulu highway crash death toll now 46 5

UPDATE: Kampala-Gulu highway crash death toll now 46

Published October 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir meets Economic Cluster, discuss measures to stabilise economy

Published 1 hour ago

Machar trial adjourns following court’s ruling on defense plea

Published 1 hour ago

Pakistan donates motorbikes to boost South Sudan Police mobility

Published 2 hours ago

Finance Ministry announces October salaries paid on target

Published 3 hours ago

WBGS Commissioners’ Forum: Governor Daniel urges unity, integrity for service delivery

Published 4 hours ago

IGAD adopts resolutions to tackle youth employment crisis

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.