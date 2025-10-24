IGAD adopts resolutions to tackle youth employment crisis

NAIROBI, KENYA (Eye Radio) – Ministers from IGAD have adopted critical resolutions in Nairobi this week to overhaul labour migration governance and boost worker protection across the region. The measures specifically address the crisis of unemployment among IGAD’s youth, who make up over 60% of the population.

Chaired by Omar Abdi Said of Djibouti, Ministers of Labour, Employment, and Internal Security from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) convened this week, Wednesday, October 22, 2025, for the 3rd IGAD Ministerial Conference.

In a resulting Ministerial Communiqué, the conference confronted a dual crisis: soaring regional unemployment and the perilous irregular migration routes threatening the lives of thousands of citizens.

The Urgent Crisis: Instability and Exploitation

Ministers acknowledged that the region faces severe pressures: a regional unemployment rate of 15.9%, with youth unemployment hitting 28%.

This economic hardship, compounded by conflict and climate change, is driving citizens onto dangerous irregular routes.

The Red Sea Route was identified as a major concern, accounting for approximately 50% of all regional migratory movements.

In the last decade alone, over 4,000 lives have been lost on this route, where migrants face harsh desert treks, perilous sea crossings, and exploitation by smuggling networks.

Ministers noted with deep concern that the 1.5 million IGAD citizens working in the Middle East and Gulf countries often face severe decent work deficits, exploitation, and forced labour.

Key Resolutions: Protecting Migrants and Creating Jobs

The conference adopted a firm set of commitments focused on protection, economic opportunity, and regional integration:

1. Reforming Labour Migration and Combating Trafficking

Expedited Ratification: Member States committed to quickly ratifying and implementing the IGAD Protocol on Free Movement of Persons and core International Labour Standards (ILS).

Worker Protection: IGAD resolved to strengthen mechanisms to monitor working conditions in destination countries (including the GCC) and accelerate the use of the IGAD Regional Guidelines on Rights-based Bilateral Labour Agreements (BLAs).

Combatting Fraud: Ministers will intensify operational measures in line with the ILO Fair Recruitment Initiative to detect and prevent abusive and fraudulent recruitment practices, trafficking, and forced labour.

Protection Services: Member States must provide all migrant workers, regardless of status, with accessible and comprehensive protection services, including justice access and responsive consular services.

2. Addressing Irregular Migration Roots

Holistic Approach: The bloc adopted a Whole-of-Route, Whole-of-Society approach to address irregular migration, recognizing the full spectrum of situations in countries of origin, transit, and destination.

Root Causes: Ministers committed to tackling the root causes by investing in livelihoods, job creation, skills development, and climate resilience programs.

Expanding Safe Pathways: A key resolution is to expand safe and regular migration pathways by creating a visa-free IGAD Region and negotiating multilateral labour migration schemes.

3. Regional Integration and Digital IDs

To facilitate mobility and trade, the conference welcomed two major initiatives:

IGAD Single Visa: The Secretariat was tasked with refining the draft Protocol for a Single Visa Initiative for Non-IGAD Citizens to boost tourism and investment.

Interoperable ID: Members committed to developing Common Regional Standards for an Interoperable Harmonized National ID to simplify cross-border identification and streamline social service delivery.

Future Steps and Partnerships

The conference successfully launched Phase II of the Project “Support to Free Movement of Persons and Transhumance in the IGAD Region” (FMPT-II), financed by the European Union.

Ministers tasked the IGAD Secretariat with establishing a Regional Labour Migration Observatory and a Labour Governance Unit. They also agreed that the 4th IGAD Ministerial Conference will be held in Juba, South Sudan, in 2027.

The conference received crucial support from development partners, including the EU, ILO, IOM, GIZ, and social partners such as the Confederation of IGAD Employers (CIE) and the Horn of Africa Confederation of Trade Unions (HACTU). The resolutions affirm a renewed commitment to social dialogue as the cornerstone of good labour governance.

