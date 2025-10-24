IGAD adopts resolutions to tackle youth employment crisis

NAIROBI, KENYA (Eye Radio) – Ministers from IGAD have adopted critical resolutions in Nairobi this week to overhaul labour migration governance and boost worker protection across the region. The measures specifically address the crisis of unemployment among IGAD’s youth, who make up over 60% of the population.
Chaired by Omar Abdi Said of Djibouti, Ministers of Labour, Employment, and Internal Security from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) convened this week, Wednesday, October 22, 2025, for the 3rd IGAD Ministerial Conference.
In a resulting Ministerial Communiqué, the conference confronted a dual crisis: soaring regional unemployment and the perilous irregular migration routes threatening the lives of thousands of citizens.
The Urgent Crisis: Instability and Exploitation
Ministers acknowledged that the region faces severe pressures: a regional unemployment rate of 15.9%, with youth unemployment hitting 28%.
This economic hardship, compounded by conflict and climate change, is driving citizens onto dangerous irregular routes.
The Red Sea Route was identified as a major concern, accounting for approximately 50% of all regional migratory movements.
In the last decade alone, over 4,000 lives have been lost on this route, where migrants face harsh desert treks, perilous sea crossings, and exploitation by smuggling networks.
Ministers noted with deep concern that the 1.5 million IGAD citizens working in the Middle East and Gulf countries often face severe decent work deficits, exploitation, and forced labour.
Key Resolutions: Protecting Migrants and Creating Jobs
The conference adopted a firm set of commitments focused on protection, economic opportunity, and regional integration:
To facilitate mobility and trade, the conference welcomed two major initiatives:
Future Steps and Partnerships
The conference successfully launched Phase II of the Project “Support to Free Movement of Persons and Transhumance in the IGAD Region” (FMPT-II), financed by the European Union.
Ministers tasked the IGAD Secretariat with establishing a Regional Labour Migration Observatory and a Labour Governance Unit. They also agreed that the 4th IGAD Ministerial Conference will be held in Juba, South Sudan, in 2027.
The conference received crucial support from development partners, including the EU, ILO, IOM, GIZ, and social partners such as the Confederation of IGAD Employers (CIE) and the Horn of Africa Confederation of Trade Unions (HACTU). The resolutions affirm a renewed commitment to social dialogue as the cornerstone of good labour governance.
