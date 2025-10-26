Wau Police: Eritrean man kills business partner Over $21,000 loan

Police in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State, have arrested an Eritrean national accused of killing his business partner over an unpaid loan of 21,000 US dollars.

According to the State Police Commissioner, Major General Abednego Akol Ayuong, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday in Hai Jebel residential area, where the two men were operating a joint business.

General Ayuong identified the suspect as Milion Mihaidab Ailai, 26, who allegedly stabbed his 27-year-old colleague, Tasfay Baragi, five times.

The victim later died in hospital from his injuries. Both men are Eritrean nationals.

General Ayuong said preliminary investigations show the suspect attacked the victim for failing to repay a loan of 21,000 US dollars, which he had reportedly misused.

“He stabbed the victim five times in the body before the incident was reported to the police. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where medical staff tried to save his life, but he died about ten minutes later,” said General Ayuong.

“The cause of the conflict is that Milion Mihaidab, the suspect, alleged that Tesfai Bragi had misappropriated his money; 21,000 US dollars, since last year and failed to pay it back. The suspect claimed the victim had been arrested several times, but no action was taken, and the case remained unresolved. He then decided to kill him; that’s the allegation,” he stated.

General Ayuong said the suspect fled the scene after committing the crime but was arrested on Friday morning. He is now in police custody.

A criminal case has been opened under Section 206 of the Penal Code Act, 2008, for murder, and investigations are ongoing.

