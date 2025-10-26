South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor

South Sudan, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Uganda are set to sign a ministerial agreement establishing a Regional Transport Corridor Authority that will connect the four countries.

The final signing is expected to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in the coming weeks.

Officials from the four nations reached the agreement during a technical and ministerial-level meeting held in Djibouti from October 21 to 22, 2025.

The National Minister of Roads and Bridges, Simon Mijok Mijak, signed on behalf of South Sudan alongside his counterparts from Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Uganda.

Speaking to SSBC, Mijok described the corridor as more than a transport route — a strategic lifeline that will link the participating nations to global markets, enhance mobility, and promote social and economic growth across the Horn and Eastern Africa.

Ethiopia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, Alemu Sime, said the corridor will serve as an artery of commerce and a driver of regional integration and prosperity.

“The DESSU Corridor is far more than just a framework of roads, railways and ports. It is an artery of commerce, a conduit for regional integration and a lifeline for the economic prosperity of our citizens. When our corridor functions seamlessly our farmers can get their produce to the market faster,” Sime said.

Representing Uganda’s Minister of Works and Transport, Apollo Kachunko, also highlighted the importance of connectivity to the continent’s development.

“The importance of connectivity in our region and in Africa indeed cannot be overstated. It runs our economies, it runs our communities, it runs our livelihoods. Therefore, this corridor and the shaping of it is a very remarkable step in the journey of Africa, in the journey of our region, in the journey of our countries,” Kachunko stated.

In November 2024, Ethiopia’s Parliament approved funding for the project, agreeing to extend a 738 million US dollar loan to South Sudan for the construction of its section of the regional highway. In return, South Sudan will supply petroleum products to Ethiopia.

