Kiir travels to UAE to strengthen economic and investment ties

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has traveled to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday afternoon for an official diplomatic visit.

According to the press secretary in the office of the President the visit aimed at strengthening ties between South Sudan and the UAE.

In a statement David Amuor Majur said President Kiir is expected to meet Emirati officials in Abu Dhabi to discuss ways to expand trade partnerships and attract investors to explore business opportunities in South Sudan.

Amuor added that the visit underscores the commitment of both countries to deepen their relations and work together toward economic development and sustainable growth.

This is not the first time President Kiir has visited the UAE this year.

On 22 June, he traveled to the Emirates for a ten-day trip, during which he held talks with Emirati leaders on bilateral cooperation, investment, and infrastructure projects in South Sudan.

Officials said the current visit is expected to build on those discussions and attract further investment to the country.