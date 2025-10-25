25th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | Governance | National News | News | Politics   |   Kiir travels to UAE to strengthen economic and investment ties

Kiir travels to UAE to strengthen economic and investment ties

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

President Salva Kiir shakes hands with Vice President Dr Benjamin Bol Mel during his departure to UAE on Saturday October 25, 2025 - Photo credit: Presidential Press Unit

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has traveled to the United Arab Emirates on Saturday afternoon for an official diplomatic visit.

According to the press secretary in the office of the President the visit aimed at strengthening ties between South Sudan and the UAE.

In a statement David Amuor Majur said President Kiir is expected to meet Emirati officials in Abu Dhabi to discuss ways to expand trade partnerships and attract investors to explore business opportunities in South Sudan.

Amuor added that the visit underscores the commitment of both countries to deepen their relations and work together toward economic development and sustainable growth.

This is not the first time President Kiir has visited the UAE this year.

On 22 June, he traveled to the Emirates for a ten-day trip, during which he held talks with Emirati leaders on bilateral cooperation, investment, and infrastructure projects in South Sudan.

Officials said the current visit is expected to build on those discussions and attract further investment to the country.

Popular Stories
Immigration to link foreigners’ SIM cards to residency status in nationwide crackdown 1

Immigration to link foreigners’ SIM cards to residency status in nationwide crackdown

Published October 20, 2025

Investigator details Machar’s alleged roles in Nasir attack, seven co-accused implicated 2

Investigator details Machar’s alleged roles in Nasir attack, seven co-accused implicated

Published October 20, 2025

Defense seeks healthcare and specific diets for suspended FVP, co-accused 3

Defense seeks healthcare and specific diets for suspended FVP, co-accused

Published October 21, 2025

Canadian jailed over Radios; faces up to 30 years in Ethiopia 4

Canadian jailed over Radios; faces up to 30 years in Ethiopia

Published October 20, 2025

UPDATE: Kampala-Gulu highway crash death toll now 46 5

UPDATE: Kampala-Gulu highway crash death toll now 46

Published October 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir travels to UAE to strengthen economic and investment ties

Published 3 hours ago

UN marks 80 years, calls for continued support to South Sudan’s peace and stability

Published 4 hours ago

Analyst says operating without parliament-approved budget undermines public trust

Published 4 hours ago

Faith-based groups and CES Gender Ministry conclude GBV training in Kapuri

Published 7 hours ago

New report: Two in three children in South Sudan trapped in worst forms of child labour

Published 7 hours ago

Central Equatoria launches $8m Gumbo Village Market to ease congestion in Juba

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.