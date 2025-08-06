6th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | News   |   Wau police arrest two suspects smuggling 7 RPGs and grenades out of town

Wau police arrest two suspects smuggling 7 RPGs and grenades out of town

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 23 minutes ago

Hand grenades and Rocket Propelled Grenades collection - Photo Credit: Stock

Police in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State, have arrested two motorcyclists accused of smuggling ammunition, grenades, and seven rocket-propelled grenades outside the town.

This is according to Major Santino Mayen Udol, the spokesperson for the Wau Police.

Major Udol says the suspects, a rider and his passenger, were intercepted during a routine police operation aimed at checking logbooks and driving licenses.

“Our dedicated traffic police personnel stationed at the Komboni hospital checkpoint in Jou Market, while they were doing their normal duty of stopping motorists to check logbooks and driving licenses, they found a motor rider and a passenger involved in the smuggling of 7 record propelled garnets or RPGs,” he explained.

He said the two were caught at around 8 o’clock in the evening on Tuesday while trying to sneak the weapons of outside Wau town.

According to Udol, the primary suspect has been identified as Marco Uriel Bak, a 32-year-old former member of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) who later defected to the SPLA-IO.

His accomplice, who was riding the motorcycle, was named as Marco Lual Ajang, a student.

“The primary suspect was identified as Marco Uriel Bak, a 32-year-old former member of the SFPDF defected to SPLA-IO. Their accompanying team was the motor rider, a student named Marco Lual Ajang. Authorities have identified Marco Bak as an operative affiliated with the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in opposition to SPLA IO,” he said.

Major Udol is now calling on the public in Wau and nearby areas to remain alert and report any suspicious movement or possession of illegal weapons.

He said both suspects are in custody and will be taken to court once investigations.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner 1

Ugandan troops expand presence in Kajo-Keji despite de-escalation deal, says county commissioner

Published July 31, 2025

South Sudan ambassador to India dies in New Delhi at 63 2

South Sudan ambassador to India dies in New Delhi at 63

Published August 1, 2025

Police arrest 30 in Gumbo Shirikat crackdown, including four women 3

Police arrest 30 in Gumbo Shirikat crackdown, including four women

Published August 2, 2025

Unprovoked UPDF attack on Kajo-Keji ‘regrettable’ -Governor Rabi 4

Unprovoked UPDF attack on Kajo-Keji ‘regrettable’ -Governor Rabi

Published August 1, 2025

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release 5

Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release

Published 21 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

CES official says land grabbing on the rise in Juba

Published 2 minutes ago

Two boda-boda riders abducted along Maridi-Ibba road – Police

Published 12 minutes ago

Wau police arrest two suspects smuggling 7 RPGs and grenades out of town

Published 23 minutes ago

Bride’s father, uncle killed in marriage dispute in Terekeka County

Published 46 minutes ago

Officials appeals to MSF to reconsider suspension of services in Yei, Morobo

Published 1 hour ago

Activist says peace delay due to politicians’ fear of accountability

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.