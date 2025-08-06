6th August 2025

Bride’s father, uncle killed in marriage dispute in Terekeka County

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 46 minutes ago

Police launched an investigation into the incident

Local authorities in Tali Payam of Terekeka County say two people have been shot and killed following a marriage-related dispute earlier this week.

This is according to Agori Laku, a local official in Tali Payam, who spoke to Eye Radio on Wednesday, August 6th, 2025.

According to Agori, the victims were the father and uncle of a girl, allegedly killed by individuals from the side of a man intending to marry into the family.

Agori said the Commissioner of Terekeka County, Dr. Emmanuel Loku Lodu, visited the area to calm tensions after the incident, which involved two families in a disagreement over marriage.

“We are trying to go and bring them, they are in their area, because those people are in their area, and the other family doesn’t have guns, but they have, they killed the father and uncle of this lady. I am now in the police station; the atmosphere is not bad,”he said.

Agori said the killings have raised concerns about inter-family relations and traditional conflict resolution practices.

Commissioner Dr. Lodu’s visit to Tali Payam aimed to de-escalate tensions, ensure justice, and promote peaceful dialogue among the families involved.

Agori said the commissioner has urged local elders and community leaders to support mediation efforts and prevent further violence.

Dr. Lodu reportedly stressed the importance of dialogue and following both legal and traditional mechanisms to avoid further bloodshed.

