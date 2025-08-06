Two boda-boda riders abducted along Maridi-Ibba road – Police

Police authorities in Western Equatoria State say two boda-boda riders were abducted by armed men along the Maridi-Ibba road on Monday.

This is according to Major General Philip Madut Tong, the State Police Commissioner.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday, General Tong said the two riders were intercepted while travelling from Ibba to Maridi.

He said the identities of the abductors remain unknown, and the condition and whereabouts of the victims are still unclear.

“In the other side of Maridi, this morning I was on phone with the police director there, two days ago there’s two Boda boda riders have been abducted along this road of Abba – Maridi, till now there’s no information about them,” he said.

According to him, security forces have launched an investigation to locate the missing riders and arrest those responsible.

General Tong is calling on the public to remain calm and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

“Now, we are engaging with the community to give us some information, so that we can order community policing in the area to tell us exactly about those people, if they people who are just crossing the area or from the area itself,” he added.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the abduction.

Insecurity in Western Equatoria State has increased since late 2024, with ongoing conflict leading to civilian deaths, displacement, and disruption of humanitarian aid.

