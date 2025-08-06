You are here: Home | Crime and law | News | Two boda-boda riders abducted along Maridi-Ibba road – Police
Police authorities in Western Equatoria State say two boda-boda riders were abducted by armed men along the Maridi-Ibba road on Monday.
This is according to Major General Philip Madut Tong, the State Police Commissioner.
Speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday, General Tong said the two riders were intercepted while travelling from Ibba to Maridi.
He said the identities of the abductors remain unknown, and the condition and whereabouts of the victims are still unclear.
“In the other side of Maridi, this morning I was on phone with the police director there, two days ago there’s two Boda boda riders have been abducted along this road of Abba – Maridi, till now there’s no information about them,” he said.
According to him, security forces have launched an investigation to locate the missing riders and arrest those responsible.
General Tong is calling on the public to remain calm and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.
“Now, we are engaging with the community to give us some information, so that we can order community policing in the area to tell us exactly about those people, if they people who are just crossing the area or from the area itself,” he added.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the abduction.
Insecurity in Western Equatoria State has increased since late 2024, with ongoing conflict leading to civilian deaths, displacement, and disruption of humanitarian aid.
Published 1 minute ago
Published 12 minutes ago
Published 23 minutes ago
Published 46 minutes ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 4 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.