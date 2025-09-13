13th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | News | Western Bahr el Ghazal State   |   Wau police arrest suspected gang members over deadly birthday party attack

Wau police arrest suspected gang members over deadly birthday party attack

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 9 hours ago

Handcuffs - courtesy image

Police in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State, have arrested several suspects in connection with the killing of one person and the injury of two others on Thursday.

According to Major Santino Udol Mayen, the police spokesperson in Western Bahr el Ghazal State, the incident happened after a birthday party in the Salam neighborhood of Wau turned violent.

He said an armed gang from the Khamsin neighborhood stormed the celebration, sparking a fierce confrontation with another group from Salam.

“Police update on the incident of the gang stars clash in Islam on date 11 September 2025. Following the gang stars clash that occurred in Islam on the night of 11 September 2025, police investigation led to the arrest of six suspects. Police ensure the public that law enforcement agencies remain committed to maintaining peace and order in the world and ensuring that justice is served,” he narrated to Eye Radio on Saturday.

The clashes left 22-year-old Moatasem Mohamed Adam dead and two others injured at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The injured victims are 19-year-old Musa Saber, who lost several teeth after being bitten, and 17-year-old Madeline Gaetano, who sustained a head injury after being struck with a stone.

Both survivors are currently receiving treatment in hospital. In a statement to the media, Major Udol confirmed that some suspects are in custody.

He stressed that the police will not tolerate gang-related crimes that threaten the security and stability of Wau. He also appealed to the victim’s family to remain calm and allow justice to take its course.

The police officer further vowed zero tolerance for gang violence and said those involved will be punished according to law.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia inaugurates Dam, South Sudan to sign power deal 1

Ethiopia inaugurates Dam, South Sudan to sign power deal

Published September 9, 2025

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan 2

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan

Published September 10, 2025

Police: Misunderstanding led to gunfire in Gumbo Shirkat 3

Police: Misunderstanding led to gunfire in Gumbo Shirkat

Published September 10, 2025

African leaders gather in Addis Ababa for second Climate Summit 4

African leaders gather in Addis Ababa for second Climate Summit

Published September 7, 2025

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry 5

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry

Published September 12, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Chamber of commerce reshuffles leadership, elevates two women to senior roles

Published 8 hours ago

Over 70 IDPs graduate from soap making program in Mangateen camp

Published 9 hours ago

Wau police arrest suspected gang members over deadly birthday party attack

Published 9 hours ago

Machar’s suspension will likely stall peace implementation – Yakani

Published 11 hours ago

AIDS commission urges faith leaders to back condom use to end infection

Published 11 hours ago

Africa Climate Summit: Continent needs $3 trillion to meet climate goals by 2030

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.