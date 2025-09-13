Wau police arrest suspected gang members over deadly birthday party attack

Police in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State, have arrested several suspects in connection with the killing of one person and the injury of two others on Thursday.

According to Major Santino Udol Mayen, the police spokesperson in Western Bahr el Ghazal State, the incident happened after a birthday party in the Salam neighborhood of Wau turned violent.

He said an armed gang from the Khamsin neighborhood stormed the celebration, sparking a fierce confrontation with another group from Salam.

“Police update on the incident of the gang stars clash in Islam on date 11 September 2025. Following the gang stars clash that occurred in Islam on the night of 11 September 2025, police investigation led to the arrest of six suspects. Police ensure the public that law enforcement agencies remain committed to maintaining peace and order in the world and ensuring that justice is served,” he narrated to Eye Radio on Saturday.

The clashes left 22-year-old Moatasem Mohamed Adam dead and two others injured at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The injured victims are 19-year-old Musa Saber, who lost several teeth after being bitten, and 17-year-old Madeline Gaetano, who sustained a head injury after being struck with a stone.

Both survivors are currently receiving treatment in hospital. In a statement to the media, Major Udol confirmed that some suspects are in custody.

He stressed that the police will not tolerate gang-related crimes that threaten the security and stability of Wau. He also appealed to the victim’s family to remain calm and allow justice to take its course.

The police officer further vowed zero tolerance for gang violence and said those involved will be punished according to law.

