Over 70 IDPs graduate from soap making program in Mangateen camp

More than 70 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mangateen have graduated with certificates in economic empowerment skills in liquid soap, bar soap, and shampoo production.

The training aims to foster self-reliance among survivors of conflict and enable them to contribute to the country’s economic development.

The first group, consisting of 33 members, completed a 4-month training program from September to December last year.

The second group, trained this year over a 6-month period from April to September, brought the total number of graduates to 73.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony yesterday, Mary Nyagani, the Camp Chairlady, said the initiative will provide employment opportunities and promote self-reliance.

“With these skills, they will be able to provide for their families, send their children to school, and support them through higher education. Ensuring children have access to their fundamental rights is truly inspiring. This initiative genuinely amazes me,” he said.

According to Agang Judith Alimas, Director of Vision for Humanity South Sudan, the vocational training plays a vital role in transitional justice by offering a comprehensive approach to healing and reconciliation.

“We recommend you for the psychosocial support that you have undergone during this period because you have received and have been very instrumental. It has been very instrumental in your journey of healing. It helped you to cope up with life challenges, build emotional resilience, and develop a sense of hope and purpose,” she said.

During the same event, Bona Deng, Chairperson of the Specialized Committee on Peace and Reconciliation, encouraged the graduates to use the skills they gained to become self-reliant.

“By acquiring these skills and applying what you’ve learned through training, you’ll be able to earn your own income. I truly believe that if you continue on this path, and with some additional support even small assistance you can start your own small business, such as stock trading or other ventures using your new skills,” he said.

The program is supported by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Peacebuilding Fund, and UNDP.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Wau police arrest suspected gang members over deadly birthday party attack Previous Post