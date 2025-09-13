13th September 2025

Machar's suspension will likely stall peace implementation – Yakani

Author: Madrama James | Published: 1 hour ago

FVP, Dr Riek Machar addressing a workshop for the state's ministers of parliamentary affairs in Juba on Tuesday - Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | Nov. 16, 2021

Civil society activist Edmund Yakani says the suspension of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar will likely affect the implementation of the peace agreement.

On Thursday, President Salva Kiir suspended Dr. Machar, the leader of the SPLM-IO, from his position together with detained Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chuol pending court trial.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs had earlier indicted the two leaders along with several SPLM-IO officials over charges linked to the Nasir clashes in March.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Sundown Program yesterday, Yakani, the executive director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), says withdrawing the First Vice President’s immunity will suspend all critical activities under his office.

“The trial will affect the implementation of the peace agreement. That is the evidence. The President did not dismiss H.E. the First Vice President because he wanted to respect democratic principles. He only suspended him so that he could attend court, since he cannot face trial while enjoying immunity,” he explained,” he said.

Yakani who spoke on Eye Radio’s Sundown Program on Thursday further stated: “But what if the trial lasts for three years? The office of the First Vice President would remain under suspension until the court process ends. And if the office is suspended, then all activities under it are also suspended.”

He says although the president did not dismiss him in respect of democratic principle, activities related to the peace agreement under the First Vice President’s office will be affected.

Yakani is calling for a swift judicial process and is urging the court to conduct open and transparent sessions to foster public trust.

According to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and other individuals have been formally indicted on charges including murder, treason, conspiracy, common intention, financing terrorist acts, and crimes against humanity.

