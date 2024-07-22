Wau-Kuajok road submerged underwater

Warrap State government said floods induced by days of torrential rain has submerged the highway linking the state capital Kuajok and Wau in Western Bhar el Ghazal State.

Warrap Information Minister William Wol Mayom said the state has witnessed heavy rains from Wednesday through Saturday, submerging parts of the 14-killometer road.

He said poor drainage along water ways has caused the flooding and traders are unable to transport commodities to the state from neighboring Lakes and Western Bahr el Ghazal states.

“The torrential flooding by heavy rain that rained for four days has broken a road linking Western Bahr El Gazal and Warrap State,” Mayom said.

“Our civil population has been receiving food commodities and other important items from Juba to Kuajok Market and other counties of Warrap State, but all are being cut off by this important viable road.”

“The road was made without culvert making water passes from side to side. The road connects from Lakes State to Western Bahr El Gazal and it comes to our state.”

According to the IGAD climate center (ICPAC), the current rainy season in the Greater Lakes region indicates potential increase in volumes of water in rivers and lakes in Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and DRC.

ICPAC has predicted severe flooding in the northern and central parts of South Sudan – expected to hit 20 counties in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Unity, Warrap, Jonglei, Central Equatoria, and Upper Nile states in the coming months.

With the poor road infrastructures in the country, the flooding is feared to block access to commercial and humanitarian supplies to remote areas.

