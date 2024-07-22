South Sudanese refugees accuse Sudan army of rights violations

South Sudanese refugees in White Nile State have accused the Sudanese army of arbitrarily arresting, touring and sexually assaulting civilians fleeing fighting and hunger in other parts of the country, allegations backed by a local rights group.

Sudan-based Refugee Rights Watch (RRW) confirmed the incidents and called on the Sudanese authorities to take immediate and decisive action to halt the violations.

In video clips shared with Eye Radio, eyewitnesses said the Sudanese army has launched operations targeting South Sudanese refugees, with the latest incident allegedly on July 17, when some of the refugees who arrived in White Nile from Damazin were rounded up.

Gatwech Younis, a resident of Redis Refugee Camp, said the detainees were transported to Jebelen near the South Sudan border, where some were allegedly tortured.

According to him, the Sudan Army Forces accused the displaced refugees of siding with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“The incident happened on Thursday, when a group of refugees arrived on foot from Damazin, were rounded up and taken to Jebelen because they are accused of siding with the Rapid Support Forces,” Gatwech said.

“That was the reason for our dispute because they arrested these people in front of us and subjected them to torture. We are talking about civilians who have endured hunger and thirst during their 15-day journey on foot to the camp from Damazin.”

Mr. Gatwech alleged that the Sudanese security forces were attempting to take the vulnerable civilians to Jebelen when they confronted the officers over the decision.

“They were just a group of vulnerable people fleeing hunger to the camp. But when they arrested them, they told them that they were to be taken to Jebelen we protested that decision because for them to walk up to here for 15 days only to be arrested is unacceptable.”

It is not clear if the refugees were released. Another refugee Chanjowk Jok described the situation there as very bad.

“The situation is very bad here for us, and they are targeting dark-skinned people, such as the South Sudanese and others. As we speak, things are getting dangerous whether you’re Sudanese or South Sudanese without documents.”

On his part, a civil society activist, Bathumi Ayul Abwol Dak, who is currently based in Renk County of Upper Nile State, said he has learned about the “disturbing reports” and called for intervention.

“This evening, we heard some disturbing and unpromising reports about the conditions of our refugees in the refugee camps in White Nile State, talking about their security and living conditions,” he said.

“This matter needs the attention of all civil society and activists in South Sudan. Refugees in Laqaya camp, Al-Khor, and Redis in White Nile State are subjected to arrests by local authorities.”

In a statement on Sunday, the Refugee Rights Watch (RRW) confirmed what it termed as serious violation face by South Sudanese in refugee camps in the White Nile state.

The organization said it received reliable reports indicating that young South Sudanese in the camps were being subjected to restrictions on their movement, depriving them of their basic rights to mobility.

It added that women, are facing horrifying incidents of sexual harassment in Al-Gaia, Redis One, Redis Two, and Khor camps in White Nile state in Sudan.

“There have been reports indicating that young refugees in these camps are subjected to unjustified restrictions on their movement, depriving them of their basic rights to mobility and access to essential resources for their daily lives,” RRW said in a statement.

The organization called on Sudanese authorities to take immediate and decisive action to halt these violations, hold the perpetrators accountable, and ensure full refugee protection according to international standards.

