Wau inmate appeals for help to pay 1.9M SSP fine for Facebook defamation

Wau inmate appeals for help to pay 1.9M SSP fine for Facebook defamation

Author : | Published: 4 hours ago

Marial Ajiok Athiim, having completed his six-month sentence for defamation, remains in prison for failing to pay a 1.9 million SSP fine - Courtesy.

An inmate at Wau Central Prison, Marial Ajiok Athiim, is appealing for public support to pay a fine of 1.9 million South Sudan pounds after serving a six-month sentence for defaming his uncle in a Facebook post.

The 30-year-old was arrested and sentenced in February 2024, with the court ordering him to pay 1,965,000 SSP to the complainant, who is his uncle.

Ajiok explained that the dispute began in 2024 when he publicly supported a different candidate for the Warrap State governorship on social media, opposing his uncle, who was also vying for the position.

Ajiok revealed that his uncle filed a defamation case against him after he allegedly insulted him and called him derogatory names.

Despite completing his prison term in August, Ajiok says he is still burdened by a financial obligation that he describes as beyond his means, prompting him to appeal to the public for assistance.

“Despite finishing my prison term in August, I am still burdened by this financial obligation,” Ajiok said, explaining his desperate situation.

“This amount is beyond my means, and I am calling on the public to help me pay the compensation.”

His case highlights the financial challenges many individuals face in civil matters, where fines can severely impact their ability to reintegrate into society after serving time.

“Defamation is a serious offence that often leads to both criminal and civil consequences,” Ajiok added.

“I wrote an apology to my uncle and asked for forgiveness, but he refused.”

Col. Josphe Nadimo, the Deputy Director of Wau Prison, noted that Ajiok completed his prison sentence in August but remains incarcerated due to his inability to pay the court-ordered compensation.

“He has completed his six-month sentence, but he will stay in prison until the payment is made,” Nadimo stated.

“In defamation cases, financial compensation is crucial. If he cannot pay, he will remain in legal limbo.”

Advocate Khanasa Abrahim explains that in defamation cases, especially when financial compensation is involved, the legal consequences often extend beyond imprisonment.

She further noted that such financial compensation is commonly referred to as a “private right,” as it directly pertains to the victim’s claim for damages.

Since the compensation is demanded by the plaintiff, it must be settled before the individual can be released.

“This type of compensation is known as a ‘private right’ and concerns the victim’s claim for damages caused by the defamation,” said advocate Khanasa Abrahim.

“Presidential pardons do not nullify or waive these private claims, and a person may remain imprisoned until the financial compensation is paid.”

Faromi Adwok, another advocate, reinforced the need for community involvement in such situations.

“For individuals like Ajiok, charitable organizations, community members, or benefactors may need to intervene to pay the fine,” he explained.

“The law does not allow waiving the private right concerning the debt owed by the debtor, and this system ensures that the victim’s rights are protected.”

As Ajiok awaits help, his appeal highlights the broader issue of access to legal and financial support for vulnerable individuals.

“I hope that someone will hear my plea and assist me so I can finally regain my freedom,” Ajiok concluded.

Ajiok’s situation underscores the significant financial difficulties that individuals can face, especially in civil cases.

Fines or compensations can have a lasting impact on a person’s future, even after they have served their time in prison.

Under the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan, defamation is considered a serious offence. It often leads to both criminal and civil repercussions, meaning that those found guilty can face imprisonment as well as hefty fines.

Unfortunately, many individuals who cannot afford to pay these fines find themselves in legal limbo.

This financial burden hinders their ability to fully reintegrate into society after serving their prison term, making it difficult to move forward with their lives.

