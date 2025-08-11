11th August 2025

Watoto Church Uganda dismisses Pastor over sexual misconduct claims

Author: Staff Reporter | Published: 8 hours ago

Watoto church building in Kampala. File Photo

Watoto Church in Uganda on Sunday, August 10, announced the dismissal of one of its pastors over allegations of sexual immorality.

According to Ugandan media, Watoto Church’s leadership, in a video message broadcast to all its branches, affirmed its commitment to high moral standards and the expectation that its leaders will exemplify them.

Pastor Julius Rwotlongo, the team leader at Watoto Church Ministries, described the incident as “unfortunate” and one that undermines the core values of the institution.

He described development as a sad movement for the church, reaffirming their commitment to walking in righteousness and ensuring members are held accountable to the Word of God.

Pastor Rwotlonyo didn’t disclose specific details of the misconduct.

