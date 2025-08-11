11th August 2025

Gov’t commissions repair of Lolere Bridge linking Juba to Torit

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

part of the damaged Lolere Bridge along the Juba-Torit road - courtesy image

The National Ministry of Roads and Bridges has instructed Rhino Star Construction Company to restore the crucial Lolere Bridge along the Juba-Torit Road.

Minister Simon Mijok Mijak made the directive during a joint inspection of the Juba–Nimule Highway, where the company is rehabilitating the Juba–Aru Junction section.

The Lolere Bridge connects Torit, the capital of Eastern Equatoria State, to the national capital, Juba. However, the bridge recently collapsed due to years of neglect and structural aging, severely disrupting traffic and halting the movement of goods and passengers along the vital route.

Meanwhile, Juba County Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon pledged full county support for the Juba–Nimule Road rehabilitation, during an inspection visit to Nestu with the minister, state officials, and engineers.

The project includes repairing potholes and clearing roadside vegetation to improve safety and service delivery.

Once completed, the road is expected to reduce travel times, boost trade, and open economic opportunities for rural communities under a wider national road expansion effort.

Commissioner Ezbon said, the road will create new economic opportunities for rural communities as part of a broader national road expansion program.

The commitment came during a Friday inspection visit to Nestu by National Roads Minister Simon Mijok Majak, accompanied by state officials and engineers from Rhino Construction Company.

The project aims to repair potholes and clear roadside vegetation to improve transport safety and facilitate the delivery of goods and services.

