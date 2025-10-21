21st October 2025

Warrap Governor suspends three ministers

The Governor of Warrap State, Bol Wek Agoth, has suspended three state ministers in what the state’s information minister describes as a routine administrative measure.

Those affected include Achuil Malei Aliap, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Madit Mawien Adhiik, Minister of Peacebuilding, and Elia Mawien Atek, Minister of Local Government.

The state Information Minister confirmed that the three have been relieved of their duties pending further administrative action.

However, the government did not provide specific reasons for their suspension.

Mamer Bath, the state Information Minister, described the decision as a routine administrative measure.

“Three Ministers were suspended yesterday, these include Cabinet Affairs, Peacebuilding, and Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies. And that is a normal administrative move and has nothing do with anything else. That is something normal to me,” he said.

The suspensions come amid reports of rising political and administrative tensions in Warrap State, though no official link has been made between those issues and the latest action.

Governor Agoth, who was appointed in June following violent clashes, has previously stressed the need for transparency, discipline, and accountability in the state government.

21st October 2025

