OCHA: Ongoing flooding deepens already humanitarian crisis in South Sudan

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 3 hours ago

Flooded areas around Pibor in 2019 | Credit | MSF

The UN Humanitarian Office says continued flooding caused by heavy rains and rising Nile River levels has worsened an already severe humanitarian crisis in South Sudan, increasing food insecurity, conflict, and disease outbreaks.

In its flood snapshot released yesterday, OCHA said that as of 17 October, more than 927,000 people have been affected across 26 counties in six states, with Jonglei and Unity states accounting for over 91% of those impacted.

According to OCHA, nearly 335,000 people have been displaced from their homes.

In Jonglei State, flooding has affected over 145,000 people, including 89,000 displaced individuals across six payams in Fangak County.

In Northern Bahr el Ghazal, more than 60,000 people have been affected in Aweil East, Aweil North, Aweil South, Aweil West, Aweil Centre, and Aweil Town.

The agency said floodwaters, which have continued since July, are damaging homes, farmland, and critical infrastructure, while also disrupting health and education services.

It reported that at least 61 schools across Central Equatoria, Jonglei, Upper Nile, Unity, and Western Equatoria have been affected, impacting more than 22,000 children and 700 teachers.

In Unity State, OCHA said recent heavy rainfall has triggered flash floods in the southern areas, severely damaging infrastructure and displacing several communities.

Despite serious access challenges in Unity, Upper Nile, and Jonglei states, OCHA said humanitarian agencies are continuing to deliver life-saving aid and are planning further assessments to improve the response.

