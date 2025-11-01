“War comes when we don’t talk”: Prof. Julia Duany urges leaders to reconcile

Professor Dr. Julia Duany has called on South Sudan’s leaders to set aside differences, forgive one another, and engage in dialogue to restore lasting peace and unity in the country.

Speaking at the closing session of the two-day Eve Organization Conference in Juba on Friday, Prof. Duany appealed to political leaders to end the cycle of division and bloodshed that has plagued the nation for years.

“Let our leaders forgive each other. Let our leaders talk to each other,” she said.

“It is through talking and understanding that they can bring back South Sudan together. For this very long time, the women of South Sudan are longing for peace. And we are telling our leaders that South Sudanese women are longing for a country where freedom and prosperity are for all. Can we not say enough is enough as women of this country? No more blood. No more blood.”

The conference, which concluded on Friday, brought together ministers, members of parliament, women leaders, representatives of civil society, and international partners under the theme “Restoring Hope and Commitment to Action in Advancing Women’s Role in Peacebuilding.”

Reflecting on South Sudan’s ongoing humanitarian and security challenges, Prof. Duany highlighted how conflict, displacement, and natural disasters continue to threaten livelihoods across the country.

She emphasized the central role of women, who have endured decades of suffering yet remain crucial to the pursuit of peace.

“Peacebuilding is not just a program — it is part of our daily life, in the way we greet each other, the way we talk to one another, the way we listen,” she said.

“War comes when people don’t talk. As I look at your faces, I don’t see Dinka or Nuer or Bari or Zande. I see the faces of South Sudanese. If our leaders talk, our children will sing songs of joy, our women will laugh at the water points, and our young people will gather around the fire to tell the story of a peaceful South Sudan.”

Prof. Duany also criticized growing political and regional divisions, warning that they risk undermining national unity and urging citizens to reject tribalism in favor of reconciliation and forgiveness.

The Eve Organization Conference is an annual gathering designed to strengthen women’s participation in peacebuilding, leadership, and development across South Sudan. This year’s event additionally marked the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security.

