VP Josephine Yanga innaugurates newly established Nimule Municipality

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 4 hours ago

Vice President Josephine Lagu Yanga [third from the left] cuts the ribbons to launch Nimule municipality - Photo credit: Office of the Vice President for Service Cluster

Vice President Josephine Lagu Yanga has inaugurated the newly established Nimule Municipality, marking the first time the town has been elevated to a municipal status.

Nimule is a border town in Magwi County, Eastern Equatoria State.

It serves as a key entry point for goods coming from Uganda and other East African countries on their way to Juba.

According to a statement from the Office of the Vice President, the elevation of Nimule to a municipality aims to strengthen local governance and bring services closer to the people.

The statement, published this morning and seen by Eye Radio, said Ceaser Longa Fuli will serve as the first Mayor of Nimule.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Josephine Napwon Cosmas, the National Minister of Environment and Forestry, Governor Louis Lobong Lojore of Eastern Equatoria State, members of the state cabinet, county officials, religious leaders, and community representatives.

In her remarks, Vice President Yanga praised Governor Lobong for upgrading the town to municipal status, saying the move reflects the state government’s commitment to decentralization and empowering local communities.

