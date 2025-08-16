Lobong urges refugees in Uganda to return home

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria State has urged people from the state who are currently living in refugee camps in Uganda to return home and start a new life.

Governor Louis Lobong Lojore made the call during the ordination of three Catholic priests and four deacons at Our Lady of Assumption Parish in Loa, Magwi County, on Friday.

Thousands of people fled Magwi County to Uganda due to insecurity, including road ambushes and military operations, since 2014.

Lobong specifically appealed to the Madi community to consider returning voluntarily instead of waiting for official government repatriation programs.

“Please, come back. You do not need anyone to bring you; your land is waiting for you. Remember, your land is like young men and beautiful young women, all single and full of promise. If you continue to leave it unoccupied, don’t be surprised if it becomes inhabited by others,” he appealed.

“The Commissioner has urged the government to undertake repatriation efforts. However, waiting for the government may be too late. The opportunity is right here; the border is just nearby,” he added.

The ordination event was attended by Josephine Lagu, Vice President for the Service Cluster, Josephine Napwon Cosmas, National Minister of Environment and Forestry, along with other national and state MPs.

The leaders used the occasion to call for peace, reconciliation, and unity among communities in the area.

