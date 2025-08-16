Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r

The Commissioner of Yei River County in Central Equatoria State says fighting broke out between government forces and opposition troops in the Lasu and Libogo areas on Saturday morning.

Speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview from Yei town, Emmanuel Taban said the clashes between forces belonging to the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) and South Sudan People’s Defence Forces, started in the early hours of the morning and were still ongoing by 10 o’clock.

“Yeah, they have attacked us here this morning. As I’m talking to you, we are still engaging with them. They have attacked our two outposts of Lasu and Libogo. Yes, that’s correct. But we are still engaging with them. As I’m talking to you now, we are still in the front. Up to now it’s we still cannot give you any details because still there’s a confrontation,” he said.

He stated that despite the fighting, the situation in Yei town and other parts of the county remained calm.

However, he raised concern over recent road ambushes and the looting of civilians’ property.

“The general situation within the town is calm except the for the outpost. It is all normal and except for the looting activities, which are also imposed by the same opposition on all the rebels, because they sometimes use them just to ambush people on the road and loot their properties,” he added.

Taban said the number of casualties was not yet confirmed as the fighting was still ongoing.

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang were unsuccessful.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter