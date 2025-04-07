Vice President Bol Mel visits Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, (Eye Radio) – Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel travelled to Ethiopia on Monday where he discussed South Sudan’s political situation with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and delivered a message from President Salva Kiir.

Prime Minister Abiy confirmed the meeting in a statement on social media in which he said he emphasized that a comprehensive approach is needed to resolve the political tension in the country.

“I have received a message from vice president of South Sudan Benjamin Bol Mel from my brother president Salva Kiir Mayardit,” he said.

“We had a successful discussion with the vice president. I have emphasized that in order to solve the current peace and political problems in South Sudan, a comprehensive approach is needed.”

Prime Minister Abiy added that Ethiopia will “continue to strengthen its support for the people of South Sudan.”

The country has experienced a deteriorating security and political situation since February 2025 – following the outbreak of violence in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal, and cantonment sites in Central Equatoria.

Several SPLM-IO officials including Petroleum Minister Puot Kang, Gen. Duop Lam and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar have either been arrested or put under house arrest.

The political uncertainty and violence prompted a United Nations to warn that the country was on the brink of another civil war.

The latest setback on efforts to rescue the peace deal is the suspension of four senior members of the SPLM-IO Political Bureau and Liberation Councils by the party’s deputy chairman over an alleged plot to replace Dr. Riek Machar as First Vice President and Chairman of the party.

A number of regional leaders including Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Kenyan Envoy Raila Odinga and a delegation of African Union Pane of the Wise, have recently visited Juba to meet engage parties on de-escalation and implementing the 2018 peace deal.

