Kenya’s Ruto briefs top U.S. official Rubio on South Sudan unrest

Kenyan President William Ruto said he discussed the current situation in South Sudan and other security concerns affecting the East Africa region, in a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on Tuesday.

Ruto, who is Chairperson of East African Community (EAC), said the phone call with Rubio discussed several issues of mutual interest including trade, regional and international peace and security.

“In South Sudan, I updated the Secretary of State of the current situation and the initiatives we are engaged in to encourage the government and opposition to re-engage, de-escalate violence and rededicate themselves to the search for peace,” said the Kenyan president in a statement.

South Sudan has experienced a deteriorating security situation and a breakdown in working relationship among the 2018 peace parties following the outbreak of violence in Nasir in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal.

The Kenyan leader added that he briefed Secretary Rubio on escalating terrorist activities in Somalia and the necessity for collaboration to confront such a “threat to our interests as well as to international peace and security.”

The U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed the phone conversation between Ruto and Rubio in statement on Tuesday.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Kenyan President William Ruto to thank him for Kenya’s leadership on regional peace and security and discuss recent developments in Somalia and South Sudan.”

“They also discussed the need to end ongoing conflicts in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sudan.”

On trade, Ruto said they discussed the need for the US government to support a comprehensive framework between America and Africa dubbed the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). He said they agreed on the necessity of greater engagement of the US Department of Commerce in facilitation growth of trade with Africa.

The two officials further touched on the situation in Haiti, where Kenya has sent hundreds of security officers as part of an international peacekeeping mission in the gang-plagued country.

