USAP laments replacement of lawmaker with non-party member

The United Sudan African Party (USAP) has called on President Salva Kiir to reinstate its nominated national lawmaker whom it said was replaced with a non-party member in a decree on Friday.

The party leadership made the call in a press conference in Juba on Saturday.

On August 1, Pesident Kiir revoked the appointment of Hon. Phillip Jiben, a member of the national parliament and replaced him with Peter Okel, the son of late Joseph Okell, a former chairman of the party.

But Mr. Ogal, also the USAP spokesperson, argued that his replacement was not selected from within the party in violation of the power sharing agreement in the 2018 peace deal.

He condemned his removal and accused external influence of being behind the appointment of a non-party member in his place.

“On the day before yesterday (August 1), there was a presidential decree relieving a member of USAP from his position in parliament,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“Hon. Philip Jiben was relieved and they brought somebody from outside the party who is not our member. So the party has sat, condemned it and calls for reconsider the matter.”

The 2018 revitalized agreement stipulates that the unity government is founded on the ground that there shall be mutual collaboration in decision-making and continuous consultations within the parties.

This to ensure effective governance during the Transitional Period.

The United Sudan African Party (USAP) is part of the Other Political Parties alliance which is one of the signatories to the R-ARCSS, and its former chairperson, Joseph Ukel, died from Covid-19 complications in Juba in March 2021.

In June 2024, USAP was hit by mass defection of its members to the SPLM party in Wau of Western Bahr el Ghazal State, and the defectors include the party chairman in the state, Santino Uyu Madaiy.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



CES govt assures Kajo-Keji residents of security after banditry attacks Previous Post