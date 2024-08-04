CES govt assures Kajo-Keji residents of security after banditry attacks

Central Equatoria government has assured Kajo-Keji residents of their safety and security after a series of violent incidents linked to armed groups reportedly created fear and prompted some families to flee back to refugee camps.

A security team sent to Kajo-Keji by Governor Augustino Jadalla held several meetings on security related issues following a number of incidents including an ambush on 27th July, which killed an SSPDF officer.

The committee led by Angelo Daya, the state security advisor, discussed pressing security concerns with the local authorities including security organs, county officials, chiefs, women, youth and religious representatives.

The governor’s office said in a statement Mr. Daya assured Kajo-Keji residents of the government’s commitment to tackle challenges across parts of the state including insecurity.

He called on the people to cooperate with the security organs in maintaining security in the area, while urging citizens who fled to the refugees camps to return home.

“I want to tell you all that if there is any problem, let us sit together and have dialogue,” said Daya, according to the statement.

Kajo-Keji, which lies at the South Sudan border with Uganda, has recently been rocked by insecurities including banditry, clashes between government troops and opposition forces, and border disputes.

Brig. Gen. Malong Agat, the area commander of SSPDF in Kajo-Keji said the situation in the volatile border region is “back to normal” following the recent incidents of insecurities.

Gen. called on the local population to report any incidents of threats to the organized forces to the security organs.

“I want to tell the people of Kajo-Keji that whatever happened is in the past. You live in peace and the army is your security,” said Malong.

The security team was dispatched to Kajo-Keji County from Juba on July 28 to assess the security situation on the ground and ensuring calm returns in the area.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter