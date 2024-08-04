SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba

South Sudan Urban Water Corporation (SSUWC) has ordered the increment of water tariff from 1,000SSP to 2500SSP per cubic meter in what it says is to adjust to the inflation in the country.



The order dated 1st August, and signed by SSUWC Managing Director Madol Guot, was addressed to all private operators and could prompt water tankers to raise their prices to adjust to the market.

The letter said one cubic meter which is 1,000 liters or 6 barrels of water that was previously priced at 1000 SSP is now 2500SSP.

The body said due to rising inflation in the country, water tariffs from all Total Fixed Solids (TFS), except Professional Test Station (PTS), has been increased with immediate effect.

“The management of SSUWC resolved that due to current inflation in the country, the corporation find it difficult to meet the cost of water production at the current water tariff,” the agency said in a statement.

South Sudan Urban Water Corporation (SSUWC) is a public utility owned by the government of the Republic of South Sudan mandated by the President through South Sudan Act 2011 to provide safe and clean drinking water to the citizens of the country in the Urban Areas.

Juba City, in whose midst the Nile River passes through, does not have pipe water distribution system and its residential areas rely on water tankers for its domestic use.

The city residents have since decried high water prices and called on the government to construct a more reliable water distribution network.

