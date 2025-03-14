US Ambassador calls for peace and reconciliation at Presbyterian church workshop

In a heartfelt address to the Presbyterian Evangelical Church General Assembly, U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan, John Adler, emphasized the crucial role of faith in the country’s path toward peace and reconciliation.

The U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan addressed key peace issues amid ongoing conflicts in the country during his remarks at the Presbyterian Evangelical Church General Assembly on March 6, 2025.

Adler began his remarks by recognizing the significance of the event taking place during the Christian season of Lent and the Muslim month of Ramadan.

“This is a time when many people around the world, including many South Sudanese, focus on prayer, repentance, and reconciliation,” he said. “It is therefore a particularly appropriate time for this event to take place.”

Reflecting on the long and painful history of conflict in South Sudan, Ambassador Adler shared a deeply personal perspective.

“At my age, if I were South Sudanese, my life would have touched on four civil wars,” he remarked. “I would have been born during the first Sudanese civil war, lived through the second Sudanese civil war, and the two South Sudanese civil wars that followed independence.”

With these poignant reflections, Adler expressed his deepest wish for peace in the country. “My deepest wish for your country is that the South Sudanese people have peace,” he said, noting his concerns over the recent reports of violence in Upper Nile.

“For that reason, leaders of all communities and parties must work for peace. More than that, every single South Sudanese citizen should prioritize peace.”

Adler underscored the sacredness of every human life, irrespective of one’s social status, tribe, religion, or background.

“Each human life is sacred, whether it is a rich person’s, a poor person’s, a civilian’s, a soldier’s, a man’s, a woman’s, a child’s, and irrespective of the person’s ancestry, tribe, race, religion, or creed,” he stated. “Those who encourage or engage in violence disregard this simple truth.”

The Ambassador made a strong call to end the use of violence as a tool for political competition, urging every South Sudanese to commit to peace.

“It is time to end the use of violence as a tool for political competition. It is time for all South Sudanese to work for peace as a matter of urgency,” Adler said.

Drawing on the United States’ historical commitment to supporting South Sudan, Adler spoke of the roots of U.S. support, which began with private U.S. citizens who wanted to see an end to the suffering of the people of what was then southern Sudan.

“Our support was driven by private U.S. citizens who wanted to see the suffering of the people of what was then southern Sudan come to an end. Above all, this included seeing the restoration of peace,” he explained.

Adler praised the role of religious institutions in advancing peace, noting the significant work done by churches in the U.S. to support South Sudanese causes.

He encouraged the church leaders and participants to continue advocating for peace.

“I encourage you – individually and as a collective – to use your voice and your influence to help guide your country to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflicts,” he said.

As he concluded his remarks, Adler called for unity among all South Sudanese people, regardless of their community or ethnic background.

“May your efforts continue beyond this workshop. May they advance the sacred objectives of peace and reconciliation for all South Sudanese, from all parts of the country, whether they be Azande, Bari, Dinka, Nuer, Shilluk, or from any of the country’s 64 communities,” he said. “May South Sudan have peace. May God bless you all.”

Ambassador Adler’s message resonated deeply with the attendees, reiterating the vital role faith-based initiatives can play in the ongoing peacebuilding efforts in South Sudan.

His call for unity, dialogue, and reconciliation echoed the hopes of many who desire to see a peaceful future for the nation.

