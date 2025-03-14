Pope writes to Kiir and Machar, urging peace

Pope Francis who is battling pneumonia in hospital has written letters to President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, urging them and other South Sudanese political leaders to pursue peace, their offices said.

The messages were delivered to the President by Apostolic Nuncio Monsignor Séamus Horgan.

The Pope’s “encouraged South Sudanese leaders to embrace dialogue to build lasting peace in the country.”

Pope Francis has been battling bilateral pneumonia and other conditions that have prompted his hospitalisation since February 14.

The Office of the President said the message echoes the Pontiff’s previous appeals for peace and reconciliation in South Sudan.

“Pope Francis reminded South Sudanese leaders of their primary responsibility to guide the country towards peace, dialogue, and development,” it said.

“This aligns with his earlier calls for implementing the Revitalized Peace Agreement and promoting national unity.”

South Sudan was recenrly seen by observers as gearing towards a return to civil war after violence in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal

President Kiir reportedly assured the Holy See that the government remains committed to peace and that the situation in the country is under control.

“It’s worth noting that this message comes more than two years after Pope Francis’s visit to South Sudan in February 2023, during which he made a strong appeal for peace and reconciliation in the country.”

Meanwhile, First Vice President’s office said Machar received a similar letter from the Pope.

He also briefed Pope Francis’ Representative on the progress made thus far in the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement and the challenges facing its implementation.

“I will always remember the profound humility manifested by His Holiness Francis and the love he has for the people of South Sudan during the retreat in Rome, Italy,” Machar’s office quotes him as saying.

“One will always remember the pledges we made before His Holiness Pope Francis to maintain peace, unity, and reconciliation among our people.”

Machar reiterated his commitment to the Revitalized Peace Agreement and pointed out that we shall overcome all the incidents that have occurred in order to maintain peace and stability for the country’s best interests.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter