Youth Minister urges youth to embrace a culture of dialogue in the constitution making process

The National Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr Joseph Geng Akech, has called on South Sudanese youth to develop a culture of dialogue and participation through the constitution making process and called the youth to embrace a culture of dialogue in addressing disputes.

Speaking at the youth forum on the constitution making process in Juba, Friday, March 14, the Minister invited NCRC to adopt diverse forms of outreach to include diverse youth across the country.

Dr Akech emphasized that while the primary goal of the constitution-making process is to create a consensual document that reflects the will of the people, the more important outcome is the cultivation of a political culture that encourages dialogue, participation, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

“The outcomes of this process will be two-fold,” Dr Geng explained. “One is the creation of a constitutional text that is consensual and agreed upon by the people. The second and more crucial outcome is the development of a constitutional culture that fosters political dialogue and participation.”

Dr Akech cautioned that political groups—not political parties—are a significant challenge in South Sudan’s current political landscape.

He stated that these groups, sometimes armed, use force to push their agenda, which is a dangerous approach to constitutional dialogue.

“If you align yourself with political groups that are not political parties, you fail,” the Minister said. “These groups might use their guns to procure influence, and that’s not the direction we should be heading in.”

The Youth Minister’s remarks underscore the importance of youth remaining neutral and participating in the constitution-making process to foster a democratic, inclusive, and peaceful South Sudan.

In support of youth inclusion in the process, the Chairperson of the South Sudan National Youth Union Paride Taban has urged young people to advocate for greater representation.

“We have some youth already representing us in the constitution-making commission, but we need to do more,” he said. “We must stand up and call for youth to have a larger role, even if it’s just a small percentage. Women are given 35% representation, so why can’t the youth, who are the majority, have at least 70%?”

Taban emphasized that it is crucial for all types of youth—urban and rural alike—to be included in the conversations around South Sudan’s new constitution.

“The voices of every youth in this country matter,” he said. “We must be heard when we discuss constitutional matters.”

For his part, UNMISS Senior Political Affairs Officer, Ndubisi Obiorah, emphasized the importance of involving young people in the constitution-making process.

“As South Sudan embarks on the constitutional journey, it is essential that youth are also included and provided the opportunity for meaningful participation,” Obiorah stated.

“The Revitalized Peace Agreement of 2018 and the Constitution Making Process Act of 2022 highlight the significance of a people-driven and inclusive process in creating a constitution for South Sudan, which will shape the future of the nation.

“As you all know, youth play a vital role in governments worldwide, and this is especially true for South Sudan, where 70% of the population consists of young people.”

With youth making up a significant portion of South Sudan’s population, their inclusion in the constitution-making process is vital for ensuring that the new constitution represents the diverse needs and aspirations of the entire country.

The call for active youth participation highlights the importance of creating a political culture that values dialogue, inclusivity, and democratic principles as the nation moves forward from years of conflict toward lasting peace and stability.

The youth forum on constitution making process was organised by South Sudan Youth and Development Organisation (SSYPADO) with the support of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Juba, Friday, March 14.

