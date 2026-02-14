Upper Nile assumes partial security control of Malakal PoC from UNMISS

The Government of Upper Nile State says it has assumed partial responsibility for security at the Malakal Protection of Civilians site after the United Nations Mission in South Sudan formally handed over the role.

The partial handover took place on Friday, 13 February, after several days of preparation.

Speaking to Eye Radio from Malakal, the State Minister of Information, Peter Ngwojo, says the handover marks the beginning of a gradual transition, with the state government now responsible for security at parts of the site.

“Actually, it is two compounds inside the POC, the Indian base and then the Rwandan police base. These two sites were handed to the community residing there and then there is a part also was handed to the youth and then the other part was given to the police because there is there for the police, the Rwandan police,” he said.

“It is two sites inside the POC, but not all the POC protection side because the other side is humanitarian, is still under the responsibility of UNMISS. So, these are two sites only handed over to the government,” he added.

According to the minister, two locations inside the PoC previously used by the Indian military contingent and the Rwandan police were handed over to the community and state authorities.

He said the humanitarian section of the site remains under the responsibility of UNMISS, with plans for further handovers in the future.

The minister said local police were deployed immediately after the handover and have taken over patrol duties in the area.

He added that the move is aimed at encouraging displaced people to return to Malakal town and rebuild their lives.

