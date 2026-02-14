Trade minister nullifies self-proclaimed leadership in chamber of commerce dispute

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Atong Kuol Manyang, has declared null and void the self-announced leadership of the South Sudan Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.

The decision follows an announcement several weeks ago by a group of business leaders led by Bona Bol Bol Arech, who proclaimed an interim leadership of the chamber and named Bona Bol as interim chairman.

The group said it had dissolved and replaced the leadership under Losidik Ladu-Lukak Legge.

However, Lukak rejected the move, arguing that any leadership change can only take place during a general assembly convened and presided over by the sitting chairman.

In a ministerial order issued yesterday, Minister Atong said the purported election was conducted “outside the framework of the Chamber’s constitution and without prior authorization by its current leadership.”

She confirmed the leadership of the Chamber under Losidik Ladu-Lukak as the legitimate authority mandated to continue running the affairs of the body until a properly conducted general election is held in accordance with its constitution.

The minister directed the confirmed leadership to organize a general election no later than October 21, 2026.

Members of the Chamber were instructed to cooperate with the confirmed leadership and to refrain from actions that could undermine the unity, stability, and lawful operation of the institution.

The South Sudan Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture is the umbrella body representing the country’s private sector.

The leadership dispute had raised concerns among business stakeholders about stability and governance within one of the country’s key economic institutions.

It is not yet clear whether the nullified group will challenge the ministerial order or seek legal action.

