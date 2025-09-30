Unity State reopens court in Bentiu after 11 years

The government of Unity State has launched a mobile court in Bentiu, the state capital, marking the first time a court has resumed operations in 11 years.

In a statement from the governor’s office, the event was attended by thousands of residents and was welcomed as a step toward strengthening the rule of law and restoring access to justice.

The state high court closed 11 years ago, forcing communities to depend on chiefs to handle cases beyond their jurisdiction.

Governor Riek Bim Top said his administration is committed to expanding access to justice across the state.

He said the court will enforce the rule of law and help resolve grievances peacefully.

“The presence of the rule of law is the presence of peace, and it is through peace that essential services can be freely delivered,” he said, vowing to extend legal services to rural villages.

Sultan Gatluak Chiee, one of the Paramount Chiefs in Unity State, expressed relief at the court’s reopening. He said it will reduce pressure on traditional courts that have been resolving disputes in the absence of the high court.

Unity State Police Commissioner, Maj. Gen. Gathon Jual, pledged full cooperation of the police with the judiciary and its partners.

The deployment of the court was supported by the Norwegian Embassy and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

The mobile court is expected to handle a backlog of cases and will operate until 25 October.

