30th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | Unity State   |   Unity State reopens court in Bentiu after 11 years

Unity State reopens court in Bentiu after 11 years

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 5 minutes ago

Governor Riek Bim Top cut ribbons to launch the deployment a mobile court in Unity State capital Bentiu - Photo credit: Office of the Governor , Press Unit

The government of Unity State has launched a mobile court in Bentiu, the state capital, marking the first time a court has resumed operations in 11 years.

In a statement from the governor’s office, the event was attended by thousands of residents and was welcomed as a step toward strengthening the rule of law and restoring access to justice.

The state high court closed 11 years ago, forcing communities to depend on chiefs to handle cases beyond their jurisdiction.

Governor Riek Bim Top said his administration is committed to expanding access to justice across the state.

He said the court will enforce the rule of law and help resolve grievances peacefully.

“The presence of the rule of law is the presence of peace, and it is through peace that essential services can be freely delivered,” he said, vowing to extend legal services to rural villages.

Sultan Gatluak Chiee, one of the Paramount Chiefs in Unity State, expressed relief at the court’s reopening. He said it will reduce pressure on traditional courts that have been resolving disputes in the absence of the high court.

Unity State Police Commissioner, Maj. Gen. Gathon Jual, pledged full cooperation of the police with the judiciary and its partners.

The deployment of the court was supported by the Norwegian Embassy and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

The mobile court is expected to handle a backlog of cases and will operate until 25 October.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda seizes Dr. Garang’s personal archives at Entebbe 1

Uganda seizes Dr. Garang’s personal archives at Entebbe

Published September 28, 2025

Ministry of Finance confirms September salaries paid on time 2

Ministry of Finance confirms September salaries paid on time

Published September 24, 2025

Family of Deputy Speaker Mary Ayen mourns the loss of their daughter 3

Family of Deputy Speaker Mary Ayen mourns the loss of their daughter

Published September 27, 2025

Special court to rule on Machar team’s jurisdiction objection 4

Special court to rule on Machar team’s jurisdiction objection

Published September 23, 2025

Fighting in Mundri East forces thousands to flee homes 5

Fighting in Mundri East forces thousands to flee homes

Published September 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Unity State reopens court in Bentiu after 11 years

Published 5 minutes ago

Health Ministry to upgrade Warrap maternity facilities to ensure safe deliveries

Published 20 minutes ago

Lomuro: peace deal “unshaken,” 2026 elections will proceed as planned

Published 38 minutes ago

Jonglei State orders manhunt for Red Belt group behind weekend deadly attack

Published 3 hours ago

Governor Mujung calls for stronger community role in resolving farmer–herder conflicts

Published 3 hours ago

Why Puot Kang is the 1st accused, not Dr Machar in war crimes trial -Prosecution

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.