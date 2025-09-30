Health Ministry to upgrade Warrap maternity facilities to ensure safe deliveries

The National Minister of Health has announced plans to upgrade and equip two maternity facilities in Warrap State to improve maternal health and ensure safe deliveries for women.

Sarah Cleto Rial, the Minister of Health, announced this during a sideline meeting on Monday in Juba with the Governor of Warrap State, Bol Wek Agoth.

Governor Agoth briefed the minister on findings from his recent tour of the state, citing urgent health concerns.

He reported a critical shortage of essential medicines among formerly displaced populations and noted a continued rise in cholera and malaria cases, attributed to a lack of clean water and inadequate shelter.

Cleto acknowledged the challenges, noting that previous communal conflicts had destroyed schools, damaged health facilities, and disrupted livelihoods—resulting in preventable deaths.

In response to high maternal and infant mortality rates, the minister confirmed that two maternity centres in Warrap will be selected for immediate upgrades.

A committee will soon be dispatched to identify eligible Primary Health Care Units and Centres for the initiative.

The minister and the governor also agreed to support the Kuajok Health Science Institute, describing it as a key institution for training young health professionals to serve local communities.

