UAE authorities arrest South Sudanese political commentator Samuel Peter Oyay – family

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have detained South Sudanese activist and political commentator Samuel Peter Oyay under unclear circumstances, a family member has told Eye Radio.

That’s according to his brother, identified only as Oyay, who spoke to Eye Radio on condition of anonymity.

Detainee Samuel Peter Oyay is widely known for his outspoken articles on governance and political accountability in South Sudan.

His recent works include “Courts in the Crucible: Riek Machar’s Trial and the Politics of Survival in South Sudan” and “Power to the People: The Only Way Out of Juba’s Crisis.”

In his latest article, Oyay warned that South Sudan’s system is collapsing under corruption, elite capture, and mismanagement.

He highlighted schemes such as the Dura Saga and the Oil-for-Roads project, noting that billions of dollars have vanished while essential infrastructure remains unfinished.

According to a recent UN report, 95% of promised roads remain incomplete, with US$1.7 billion unaccounted for, much of it linked to companies associated with Bol Mel, now Vice President and full General.

Oyay described the system as one that survives not by building institutions but by buying loyalty with oil rents, warning that instability will worsen once oil revenues decline.

He called for dismantling patronage networks, strengthening institutions, protecting free media, and ensuring that Parliament acts as a true check on the executive.

According to his family, UAE State Security authorities raided Oyay’s home, conducted a two-hour search, and took him to an undisclosed location.

Oyay said his brother’s wife has been told only that “procedures will be carried out with him for five days,” after which the family will be informed of his situation.

This is not the first time South Sudanese activists and politician have been targeted for their activism.

In 2017, tow politicians were reportedly kidnapped in Nairobi, Kenya, under circumstances that remain unclear, before being killed several days later.

Attempts to reach UAE authorities for comments have not been successful.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter