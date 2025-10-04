Unity and Lakes States differ over alleged Nile River Killings

Authorities in Panyijar County, Unity State, have condemned what they describe as the “brutal killing of civilians and traders” along the River Nile last month—an accusation swiftly rejected by Lakes State officials as “baseless and unfounded.”

In a statement issued on October 3 and seen by Eye Radio, Panyijar County Press Secretary Taban Machot alleged that armed assailants suspected to be from Lakes State ambushed a boat carrying traders from Bor to Panyijar on September 20, killing six civilians and injuring two others.

“This incident occurred along the River Nile, targeting innocent traders traveling from Bor to Panyijar by boat,” Machot said in the statement.

“Tragically, six civilians lost their lives, and two others were severely injured in what can only be described as an unprovoked and criminal act against peaceful citizens.”

He added: “On behalf of the people and leadership of Panyijar County, we express our deepest shock, sorrow, and strongest condemnation regarding the barbaric and inhumane attack perpetrated by individuals from Lakes State.”

Machot called on Lakes State authorities to demonstrate a commitment to peaceful coexistence by holding the perpetrators accountable and working to prevent future attacks.

In response, Lakes State Information Minister William Kojo Karjok dismissed the allegations, saying they lacked credible evidence and that security responsibility along the River Nile lies with the national government, not the states.

“What is the proof?” Karjok asked. “Anything that happens on the River Nile is not the responsibility of Lakes State. The river is patrolled by the national government, not by us.”

He further explained that the river is frequented by various armed groups from different regions, making it difficult to assign blame without a formal investigation.

“There are rebels there, criminals from Jonglei, Unity, and possibly Lakes State too,” Karjok said. “So which particular group attacked those people? That needs to be investigated at the national level.”

The minister emphasized that Lakes State does not condone criminal acts and has been actively working to discourage revenge attacks across its borders.

The alleged ambush highlights growing concerns about insecurity along South Sudan’s rivers, which remain essential trade and transport routes for civilians and businesses.

As state and national authorities trade accusations, the lack of coordinated riverine security continues to expose communities to violence and criminal activity.