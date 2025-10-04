Central Equatoria cabinet approves $560 million cement investment in Kajo-Keji

The government of Central Equatoria State has approved a $560 million investment deal to establish South Sudan’s first large-scale cement production facility in Kajo Keji County.

The decision was made during an extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting held Friday, chaired by Central Equatoria State Governor Gen. Rabi Mujung Emmanuel.

The investment proposal was presented by State Minister of Trade and Industry, Stephen Lado Onesimo.

The project will be led by Global Trading Commodities (GTC) in partnership with the South Sudanese firm Mac Company.

According to officials, the cement plant will have the capacity to produce 300 metric tons of cement per day, or about one million metric tons annually.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Central Equatoria State Minister of Information, Patrick Nyarsuk, described the decision as a major milestone in the country’s industrial journey.

“GTC is intending to invest a total of $560 million toward the development of a major Portland-grade cement and industrial plant in Kajo Keji,” Nyarsuk said.

“This is going to be the first significant cement production facility in the Republic of South Sudan.”

The project will be implemented in collaboration with various stakeholders, including the local community in Kajo Keji, the national Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Mining and Petroleum, and the Central Equatoria State Mining Corporation.

The Council also emphasized the importance of environmental protection and corporate social responsibility (CSR) during the project’s development and implementation.

Among GTC’s CSR commitments are the rehabilitation of the Juba-Kajo Keji road and feeder roads within the county, the resettlement of households affected by construction, the establishment of a medical center and mobile health clinic, and the construction of primary and secondary schools.

A youth skills training center is also planned.

Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel welcomed the investment and encouraged other local and international investors to explore opportunities in Central Equatoria State.

“Our government stands ready to support serious investors who are committed to following our environmental and social protection frameworks,” Governor Rabi said.

“We will provide oversight to ensure transparency and accountability at every stage.”

The Council approved the investment proposal with a number of amendments. Relevant state institutions were directed to coordinate with national bodies and the project partners to ensure smooth implementation.

Initiative not a new thing

The Kajo-Keji Cement and Industrial Project was initially launched in 2015 at Kigwo Boma in Kangapo I Payam, Central Equatoria State.

The ambitious project was spearheaded by Central Equatoria Mining and Cement Ltd. (CEMAC LTD) — a public-private partnership involving the national and state governments and a consortium of foreign investors from Europe and the Middle East.

The $400 million investment was designed to produce one million tons of cement annually, making it South Sudan’s first large-scale cement manufacturing facility.

The project was also expected to generate 6,000 jobs, and included broader development components such as the construction of a 50-megawatt power plant, health centers, schools, a multipurpose sports stadium, and road infrastructure.

At the time, Central Equatoria Deputy Governor Manase Lomole Waya officiated the launch, calling on communities in Kajo-Keji to welcome and share opportunities with South Sudanese from across the country.

