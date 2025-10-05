5th October 2025

South Sudan’s foreign minister in Sudan to advance bilateral cooperation

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Minister Semaya also held bilateral talks with Sudan’s Minister of Interior, Babiker Samra|Courtesy

South Sudan’s foreign minister is in Sudan on an official visit aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation and delivering a personal message from President Salva Kiir Mayardit to Sudanese President Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.

Diplomate Monday Semaya K. Kumba was received upon arrival on Saturday in Port Sudan by Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mohi El-Din Salem, along with other senior government officials.

As part of his official engagements, Minister Semaya held talks with his Sudanese counterpart shortly after his arrival.

The two foreign ministers conducted what were described as comprehensive and constructive discussions, focusing on strengthening diplomatic relations, expanding economic cooperation, and addressing key regional and international issues.

A post on the ministry official Facebook, Page stated that the visit underscores a shared commitment by both nations to deepen collaboration and foster long-term partnership.

In a separate meeting, Minister Semaya also held bilateral talks with Sudan’s Minister of Interior, Babiker Samra.

The discussions were centered on enhancing security cooperation and promoting stability, with a particular focus on improving the safety and management of border crossings.

Both ministers reaffirmed their dedication to continued collaboration in areas of mutual interest, especially in ensuring peace and security along the shared border.

Minister Semaya’s visit comes at a time of renewed diplomatic outreach between Juba and Khartoum, as both countries seek to strengthen ties and work together on regional challenges.

 

 

