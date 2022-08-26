26th August 2022
News | Peace   |   Unified peace forces receive combat wears

Unified peace forces receive combat wears

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

Uniforms and kits for the unified officers arrived Juba on Friday. | Photo: SSPDF.

The government has acquired a consignment of military equipment for the graduation of the necessary unified forces.

A Sudanese plane carrying uniforms for various military units including the National Security, Civil Defense, Wildlife and Police Service, landed at Juba Airport on Friday.

The shipment, received by the Joint Transitional Security Committee contains items like belts, caps, boots and socks.

“It was actually received this morning at juba International Air Port, very good consignment, very important one that we have been working for,” said army Spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai.

He said the uniforms will be delivered to Gorom, Rajaf, Rambur and Lologo Training Centers.

“The Uniforms is brought according to parade at the respective training centers. Here they will start with the Forces in the greater equatorial, Special Forces in and around Juda.”

“As soon as they are graduated, the next step is for them to be redeployed and ABB has come up with a redeployment plan for the Force that would have been graduated.”

About 53,000 forces, including the army, police, and national security officers are expected to graduate at the end of this month from the training camps.

When asked about the area of deployment of the forces after graduation, Lul said the deployment will be based on the prevailing security situation in the country.

“Most part of the country are having insecurity. So the deployment will be done based on that. Area that are having a lot of insecurity this is where our force are going to be directed to so they stabilize the security situation,” the official told Eye Radio on Friday.

 

 

 

 

