UNDP, Netherlands boost GBV justice in South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – In a significant stride towards strengthening human rights and access to justice, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with vital support from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, on Tuesday, June 10, officially handed over two newly renovated court holding rooms to the Judiciary of South Sudan.

These modern facilities are specifically designed to provide safer and more dignified environments for detainees awaiting trial at the specialized Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Juvenile Court.

The renovation addresses a critical, long-standing issue of inappropriate and unsafe detention arrangements.

Justice Stephen Simon, Head of the Court of Appeal for Greater Equatoria, underscored the transformation. “This change came about as a result of the support given by the Kingdom of Netherlands through UNDP,” he stated, expressing profound gratitude.

“The renovation has made two proper holding rooms, providing the necessary separation that was desperately needed.”

Previously, male and female detainees were often held together in a single room, or women were left exposed to the elements outside the facility due to lack of space and a misguided assumption they were less likely to escape.

The new holding rooms now offer separate spaces for male and female detainees, with a combined capacity of approximately 40 individuals, ensuring their safety and dignity.

Catherine Waliaula, UNDP Chief Technical Advisor and Program Manager, highlighted the immediate, positive impact on vulnerable individuals.

“Before this renovation, survivors, especially women, were exposed to the elements and had to sit outside in the sun or rain, undergoing another process of trauma,” she explained.

“This is an important step towards enabling the judiciary to operate more effectively and to ensure respect for human rights, particularly for women to have access to their own rights to live freely and with dignity.”

Ms. Quirine Timmerman, First Secretary of Political Affairs and Rule of Law at the Kingdom of the Netherlands, reiterated her government’s commitment.

“We are here to oversee the opening of renovated police holding cells for a very important cause: to make sure that the victims and survivors of gender-based violence are being kept separate on their way to trial from the perpetrators,” she affirmed.

The GBV and Juvenile Court, originally established on December 3, 2020, with foundational support from UNDP and the Netherlands, has already expanded from four to five judges, with plans for further growth as space allows.

The court recorded 94 GBV cases in 2024, and a notable 78 cases from January to March 2025, demonstrating the critical need for its services.

This collaborative initiative underscores the enduring partnership between UNDP, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the Judiciary of South Sudan, reinforcing their shared commitment to strengthening the rule of law, protecting vulnerable populations, and advancing human rights across the country.

