Jonglei governor briefs Kiir on upcoming peace conference

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – In a significant move toward lasting peace, Jonglei State Governor Dr. Riek Gai Kok on Monday, June 9, briefed President Salva Kiir on an upcoming comprehensive peace conference scheduled for this month in the state.

This crucial gathering aims to foster peaceful coexistence and reconciliation among the Murle, Dinka Bor, and Nuer communities, historically affected by cycles of violence and mistrust.

Governor Kok emphasized that this conference is a cornerstone of broader efforts to promote stability and reconciliation across the state.

He reported to President Kiir that Jonglei is currently experiencing relative calm, a positive shift that the state government is committed to sustaining through continued advocacy and reconciliation initiatives.

President Kiir warmly welcomed the peace initiative, expressing his full support for the planned discussions.

He underscored the profound importance of dialogue and reconciliation as vital tools for achieving and maintaining peace in the region.

“I would like to reassure the citizens of South Sudan about the situation in Jonglei State that it is completely calm,” stated Governor Kok.

He highlighted successful grassroots efforts, noting, “We were able to reach solutions to some of the collective problems that were occurring between the tribes by discussing the roots of the problem from the grassroots level through communication with the youth, women and chiefs who expressed their readiness to accept the messages of peace.”

The Governor also confirmed that the comprehensive conference will specifically bring together the Murle, Dinka Bor, and Nuer tribes to collectively discuss pathways to peaceful coexistence.

He concluded by affirming the President’s support and their request for central government representation at the event.

This upcoming conference represents a vital step in transforming narratives of conflict into stories of a shared future and understanding in Jonglei State.

