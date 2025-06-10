10th June 2025
Food airdrops brought relief to Upper Nile, governor tells Kiir

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 7 hours ago

Upper Nile State Governor James Koang Chuol address media at the State House on Monday - Photo credit: PPU

The Governor of Upper Nile State, James Koang Chuol, has praised the recent humanitarian food airdrops that delivered much-needed relief to communities in conflict-affected areas of the state.

Governor Chuol made the remarks during a meeting with President Salva Kiir at the State House, J1, yesterday.

“The food airdrops have helped our people a lot. Many of those who had fled are coming back because of the improved circumstances,” Governor Chuol stated after briefing President Kiir.

Governor Chuol said relief helped point for residents who had been forced to leave their homes due to the violence.

President Salva Kiir commended Governor Chuol for his efforts in restoring peace to Upper Nile State.

The state has endured a period of intense violence, particularly in parts of Nasir, Maiwut, and Ulang counties, where local militia groups clashed with government forces.

The clashes resulted in the widespread displacement of civilians, with many seeking refuge in surrounding areas and even in neighboring Ethiopia.

In response to the humanitarian crisis, President Kiir initiated the food relief by airdrops to reach those displaced and in dire need.

This direct intervention highlights the government’s commitment to addressing the immediate suffering caused by the conflict.

President Kiir stated that his administration will continue to closely monitor the situation in Upper Nile State.

He pledged ongoing support for initiatives focused on sustaining peace, improving food security, and advancing overall development in the state.

Governor Chuol, for his part, reassured President Kiir that civilians and the army are now living together harmoniously.

The Governor also stated that the state government will commit to achieving lasting peace and unity throughout the state.

